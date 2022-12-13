ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP strategist: Jan. 6 hearings have taken a 'massive' political toll on Trump

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, and CNN Political Commentators Ashley Allison and Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Jake Tapper to evaluate the impact of the January 6 Committee, as well as the potential for a new influx of migrants at the border after the court-ordered lifting of a Trump-era immigration rule.
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
