'He will be missed by all of us': Anderson Cooper remembers CNN's Drew Griffin
CNN's Anderson Cooper takes a look back at the life and career of CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
GOP strategist: Jan. 6 hearings have taken a 'massive' political toll on Trump
Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, and CNN Political Commentators Ashley Allison and Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Jake Tapper to evaluate the impact of the January 6 Committee, as well as the potential for a new influx of migrants at the border after the court-ordered lifting of a Trump-era immigration rule.
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
'Very rarely is it as good as it seems': Black women in leadership are finding themselves on the 'glass cliff'
Kyra Kyles recalls the time early in her career when an abrupt staffing change at her communications job caused managers to look to her to fill a leadership role.
Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning
President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a source with knowledge.
'This was a hate crime': A year after a fire destroyed their house, an interracial family may soon be homeless again
A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime.
Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and what Trump's inner circle has to say about it.
Opinion: Yes, Harry and Meghan aired grievances. But there's another takeaway from their docuseries
Harry and Meghan are not villains, nor are they trying to tear down the royal family. In the language of today, they are speaking their truth, as unpleasant as it might be for some to hear, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
Hear how Musk responded to journalists before he hung up mid-question
Elon Musk banned several prominent journalists from Twitter Thursday evening, calling into question his commitment to free speech. CNN's Erin Burnett Out Front reveals a heated discussion between the CEO, The Washington Post's Drew Harrell and Buzzfeed's Katie Notopoulos.
Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump.
GOP Rep: We can't get 'mired in internal battle' over Speaker
Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "there's no time to waste" for his colleagues to rally behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
How to watch Monday's January 6 committee meeting
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, when it's expected to announce criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
Jake Tapper on the life of his father-in-law, Tom Brown
CNN's Jake Tapper reflects on the life and legacy of his father-in-law, Tom Brown, who passed away last week at the age of 75.
CNN investigation reveals Iranian government is accessing activists' social media accounts
A CNN investigation reveals the Iranian government is accessing the social media accounts of activists to use as evidence against them. Among these activists is Nika Shahkarami, the teenager whose death after the protests turned her into an icon. CNN's Katie Polglase reports.
Original animatronic 'E.T.' model used in Spielberg classic sells for $2.56 million
E.T. has a new home. The original mechatronic model of the little alien from Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" sold over the weekend for a staggering $2.56 million.
Elon Musk says Twitter will ban some links to other social media sites, sparking backlash
Twitter said Sunday it would ban links to other social media services and suspend accounts that try to direct users to alternative platforms, in an apparent attempt to stem user defections to competitors.
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September.
