Saint Petersburg, FL

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
businessobserverfl.com

Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support

With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa

Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
businessobserverfl.com

Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept

Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
The Associated Press

Gale App Lets Nurses Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- With more than one million nurses needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide, a Tampa-based company is gaining momentum to end the nursing shortage in Florida and across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005709/en/ Gale Healthcare cuts the ribbon on new headquarters in Tampa, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bay News 9

Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief

TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
