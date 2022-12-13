Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off the coast of Pinellas County
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
businessobserverfl.com
Still reeling from death of star dolphin, aquarium welcomes new CEO to inspire support
With an $80 million makeover and a new top executive, Clearwater Marine Aquarium aims to get people flipping out again over experience-based tourism. Key takeaway: Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new CEO, Joe Handy, has joined the organization at a challenging time as it reckons with the loss of the beloved Winter, a bottlenose dolphin with a prosthetic tail who inspired people around the world.
Tampa Bay teen makes miraculous recovery after being hit by boat's propeller.
A Tampa Bay Area teen is on the mend after a scary boating accident this summer. Now six months later, he’s defying the odds.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
First Coast News
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Jet Jackson
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept
Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
floridapolitics.com
‘We need to make it right’: Lawmaker refiles measure to help wrongly imprisoned Floridians
‘Hopefully, this time is the right time. Hopefully, we can make some movement.’. Tampa resident Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit until DNA evidence convinced a court to set him free in late 2020. The moment he walked out of prison, a clock started ticking.
floridapolitics.com
Clearwater becomes 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution that also emphasizes equity. Clearwater has become the 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy in its city operations by 2040 and citywide by 2050, with unanimous City Council approval of a resolution stating its goals. “Our city staff...
Accused St. Petersburg hoarder jailed after arrest on drug charges
Drugs allegedly found inside a St. Petersburg home put the owner in jail while daily liens against him from the city tied to an eyesore outside continue to add up.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation
A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
Gale App Lets Nurses Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- With more than one million nurses needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide, a Tampa-based company is gaining momentum to end the nursing shortage in Florida and across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005709/en/ Gale Healthcare cuts the ribbon on new headquarters in Tampa, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bay News 9
Lee Bercaw named interim Tampa police chief
TAMPA, Fla. — Lee Bercaw has been unanimously approved as interim Tampa police chief. Bercaw was approved Thursday morning during a city council meeting. "In my role as interim chief I promose to uphold the highest form of law enforcement in every encounter," Bercaw said while addressing the council.
niceville.com
Florida veteran found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, classified info
FLORIDA – A Tampa man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, and classified information relating to national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. A federal jury convicted Jeremy Brown, 48, of Tampa, for possession of an...
Families fight for closure over Tampa's lost College Hill Cemetery.
Families are asking for help getting closure over the final resting place of those buried at the lost College Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
Comments / 0