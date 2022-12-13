Read full article on original website
Related
'He will be missed by all of us': Anderson Cooper remembers CNN's Drew Griffin
CNN's Anderson Cooper takes a look back at the life and career of CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'
Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion. “What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked....
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Stephen Colbert Ridicules Marjorie Taylor Greene With A 'Jurassic Park' Zinger
The "Late Show" host mocked the extremist Republican over her latest Jan. 6 comments.
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
Jill Dougherty, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and former CNN Moscow Bureau chief, discusses an interview that aired in Russia between Viktor Bout,who was released from US custody in a prisoner exchange, and TV personality Maria Butina.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'
Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Dancer and Longtime Ellen DeGeneres Sidekick, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer and television personality who spent years as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ/sidekick on her daytime talk show, has died. He was 40. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boss died at a hotel or motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13. A cause of death was not immediately given and is still being investigated. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, issued a statement to People, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above...
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60.
Elon Musk says the audience booing him at Dave Chappelle's comedy show was 'a first for me in real life'
Last month, early Twitter investor Chris Sacca warned that Elon Musk is surrounded by "yes men" who are "stoking insanity."
Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something
The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Colorado hotel suspends employees accused of racially profiling comedian Mark Curry
The comedian and 'Hangin' With Mr. Cooper' star Mark Curry accused a Colorado Springs hotel of racial profiling and went live on Instagram during the incident.
Elon Musk Insisted That The Crowd That Booed Him At A Dave Chappelle Show Were Actually Cheering For Him
To quote The Simpsons, "I was saying Boo-urns."
Opinion: Yes, Harry and Meghan aired grievances. But there's another takeaway from their docuseries
Harry and Meghan are not villains, nor are they trying to tear down the royal family. In the language of today, they are speaking their truth, as unpleasant as it might be for some to hear, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
'This was a hate crime': A year after a fire destroyed their house, an interracial family may soon be homeless again
A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime.
Twitter erupts after being asked to ‘define woke’: ‘Marxist oppression narratives’
Progressive activist Nina Turner asks Elon Musk to define the word "woke," but instead gets several amusing responses from users eager to rip the movement.
Jack Dorsey criticizes the leaking of the 'Twitter Files' to specific journalists, saying he wished they were released 'WikiLeaks-style'
The "Twitter Files" were released on the social-media platform by independent journalists including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0