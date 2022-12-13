Read full article on original website
Related
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
Bianca Belair Opens Up About Suffering Gruesome Injury
At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion, finally getting redemption for her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam. During the match, the current RAW Women’s Champion suffered an eye injury as Lynch, while stomping down at her, landed her heel directly on her eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for The EST.
LA Knight Calls Working With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge”
It has been a “unique challenge” for LA Knight to work with Bray Wyatt in the latter’s first feud since returning to WWE. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October, fifteen months after his controversial release in 2021. While speaking to...
Ric Flair Blasts Jim Ross Over Recent Comments
WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.
Arn Anderson Talks Retirement, His Son Brock, & More
Arn Anderson recently took part in a Zoom chat on AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics, including how much longer he plans to be in the wrestling business, his son Brock’s future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On retirement: “I’m just...
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
DDP Opens Up On One Last Match, Conversation With Randy Orton, More
In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com’s Josh Wilding, Diamond Dallas Page touched on a variety of topics pertaining to DDP Yoga, a potential return to WWE, his personal conversation with Randy Orton, Ric Flair’s Last Match, and more. When asked if he would be interested in one final...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have the updated lineup for the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Impact Wrestling Championship Match:. Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match:
Arn Anderson Reacts To AEW’s New Senior Vice President
Arn Anderson has heard the news of AEW hiring a new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the form of Michael Mansury, and he’s a big fan. As we reported earlier this week here on eWn, Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Sami Zayn Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Footage With The Usos
Sami Zayn is having the time of his life as part of The Bloodline. Over the past few months, he has somehow managed to earn the acceptance of the entire group, consisting of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/14/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 950,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 840,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.29. This was the Winter Is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite. The...
Sean Waltman On Chris Jericho’s Shocking Loss On AEW Dynamite
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently took to Twitter to share his two cents on Action Andretti’s upset win over ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho at Winter Is Coming earlier this week. Speaking from first-hand experience, Waltman famously beat Scott Hall (then Razor...
Rob Fee Of WWE: “I Wouldn’t Miss SmackDown This Week”
Back In October, WWE made an interesting hire when they tapped Rob Fee to be their director of long-term creative. Fee is a long-time wrestling fan and horror writer with several writing credits under his belt. He penned comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Avengers, and was head writer on several Disney shows. He even pitched a Fiend horror movie that was said to have resonated well with WWE higher-ups. Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt was released shortly after and the film was never produced.
Impact Wrestling Results (12/15/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 15, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/8. Note: After this episode, the site will no longer be posting live coverage of Impact Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has supported this coverage over the past four years. We will continue posting results for Impact shows after they have aired.
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Alex Kane will be facing off against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at MLW Blood & Thunder:. Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. First-time ever encounter signed for MLW FUSION...
New Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Crowned
The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, as the duo defeated Heath and Rhino in the main event of Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The win marks Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s third run with the titles. Heath &...
Brian Myers On The “Tony Khan Era” & His Podcast With Matt Cardona
Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers, formerly known in WWE as Curt Hawkins, recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, opening up about a variety of subjects. Myers spoke about the current era of pro wrestling, referring to it as the Tony Khan Era. He said, “There’s the 80s...
Kevin Owens Pitched Match To Shawn Michaels
Every wrestling fan has booked a dream match. Maybe Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle. Maybe CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shawn Michaels vs …. Kevin Owens? Fightful reports that Owens apparently pitched a match to Michaels, and Owens spoke about it on a recent podcast. Appearing on...
Braun Strowman Says He Can Do A Moonsault
Braun Strowman has been a hot topic as of late following his comments regarding “flippy-floppy” wrestlers. During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling’ podcast, Strowman revealed that he can and would do a moonsault if asked. Strowman has been in the crosshairs as of late...
