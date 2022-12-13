Read full article on original website
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
Bianca Belair Opens Up About Suffering Gruesome Injury
At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion, finally getting redemption for her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam. During the match, the current RAW Women’s Champion suffered an eye injury as Lynch, while stomping down at her, landed her heel directly on her eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for The EST.
Arn Anderson Talks Retirement, His Son Brock, & More
Arn Anderson recently took part in a Zoom chat on AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics, including how much longer he plans to be in the wrestling business, his son Brock’s future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On retirement: “I’m just...
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
DDP Says Resurrection Of Jake The Snake Film Has Been Discussed
Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that a feature film take on the 2014 documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake has been discussed as a narrative release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CS.net for a new interview promoting his new film High Heat and revealed that a narrative film based on the 2014 documentary about Jake Roberts could be on the way.
Impact Wrestling Results (12/15/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 15, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/8. Note: After this episode, the site will no longer be posting live coverage of Impact Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has supported this coverage over the past four years. We will continue posting results for Impact shows after they have aired.
DDP Opens Up On One Last Match, Conversation With Randy Orton, More
In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com’s Josh Wilding, Diamond Dallas Page touched on a variety of topics pertaining to DDP Yoga, a potential return to WWE, his personal conversation with Randy Orton, Ric Flair’s Last Match, and more. When asked if he would be interested in one final...
Arn Anderson Reacts To AEW’s New Senior Vice President
Arn Anderson has heard the news of AEW hiring a new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the form of Michael Mansury, and he’s a big fan. As we reported earlier this week here on eWn, Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett Teases That ‘Cool Things’ Are Coming To AEW In 2023
Jeff Jarrett currently serves as AEW’s Director of Business Development and is working closely on the live event side of things. During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, Jarrett promised some “cool things” that will be coming in 2023. When talking about adding...
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/14/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 950,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 840,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.29. This was the Winter Is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite. The...
Sami Zayn Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Footage With The Usos
Sami Zayn is having the time of his life as part of The Bloodline. Over the past few months, he has somehow managed to earn the acceptance of the entire group, consisting of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
LA Knight Calls Working With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge”
It has been a “unique challenge” for LA Knight to work with Bray Wyatt in the latter’s first feud since returning to WWE. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October, fifteen months after his controversial release in 2021. While speaking to...
SPOILERS of WWE NXT Results from December 14, 2022 Tapings
The December 20 and December 27 episodes of WWE NXT were taped in advance at the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on December 14, 2022. According to Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Rose, the reported spoilers for the results of these two episodes are as follows:. Carmelo Hayes defeated...
Nyla Rose Reveals Her Plans For After Wrestling
AEW wrestler Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Vickie Guerrero on an episode of Excuse Me. During the show, Guerrero asked Rose about her plans after professional wrestling, praising her abilities as a producer and director. When asked about potentially taking on a backstage role after finishing up wrestling, here’s...
Braun Strowman Still Co-Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Despite returning to WWE, Control Your Narrative is still owned by Braun Strowman. After being let go by WWE, Strowman started the promotion with EC3. Their first event as a traveling promotion was in early March. After Strowman returned to WWE in September, a statement was issued by EC3 about the future of Control Your Narrative, where he noted the immediate future was unknown.
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
Some Impact Wrestling news to report, as Pwinsider has the details on a former NXT wrestler making their debut imminently. We’ve also got an update about the main event for this evening’s show. Former WWE NXT performer August Grey, now working under the ring name Anthony Greene, worked...
Kevin Owens Pitched Match To Shawn Michaels
Every wrestling fan has booked a dream match. Maybe Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle. Maybe CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shawn Michaels vs …. Kevin Owens? Fightful reports that Owens apparently pitched a match to Michaels, and Owens spoke about it on a recent podcast. Appearing on...
Braun Strowman Says He Can Do A Moonsault
Braun Strowman has been a hot topic as of late following his comments regarding “flippy-floppy” wrestlers. During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling’ podcast, Strowman revealed that he can and would do a moonsault if asked. Strowman has been in the crosshairs as of late...
