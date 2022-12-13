Read full article on original website
Related
Volvo Planning A New Electric Coupe Called The C60
After revealing the 2024 EX90, a new three-row electric luxury SUV, Volvo is not ready to pause its electrified product onslaught. At the debut event for the EX90, Volvo teased a smaller model called the EX30. Now, thanks to our CarBuzz sleuths, we can reveal that Volvo may have yet another EV up its sleeve. Volvo recently filed a trademark for the name "C60" with the USPTO on December 14, 2022.
Tesla Model 3 And Nissan Leaf Are The Most Reliable New EVs Money Can Buy
The Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf have topped Consumer Reports'(CR) latest electric vehicle reliability survey. The famous American sedan is now the second most reliable new EV that money can buy. According to more than one thousand owners, the Model 3 - stretching back to MY2018 - has average or better reliability. It's followed closely by the perennial Leaf, which recently received a welcome update for 2023.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Could Star In A Death Race Sequel
The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars in the world and probably one of the most modified too, and this Coyote-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is the perfect example of what can be achieved when you use a parts bin of Mustang parts, a classic 'Stang Coupe, and a bit of imagination.
TEASED: Ford's Upcoming Electric SUV Will Be A Stunner
Ford has previewed a new electric SUV that will be based on Volkswagen's MEB platform and debut in 2023. Not much is known about the newcomer, which is expected to arrive in March next year, but we anticipate it will share a lot of its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4. In a teaser shared by Ford model e Europe's Martin Sander, we can see a small section of the front fascia. It's plain to see the EV will boast a bolder design, with larger headlights and a bolder bumper peeking out from below the sheet.
Ford Increases Production Of F-150 Lightning As Demand For Electric Pickup Trucks Skyrockets
Ford Motor Company has confirmed to media outlets it has added a third F-150 Lightning production shift at its Rouge assembly plant near Detroit, Michigan. A total of 250 new jobs have been created as a result. There's now a total of 750 employees at the factory. The new shift will now enable the automaker to reach a full production capacity of 150,000 EV trucks by next fall.
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
Range Rover Classic And Land Rover Defender Become Electric Restomods
Everrati Automotive has added the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender to its product range. While many may frown at the idea of fitting an EV powertrain to a classic car, Everrati states its futureproofing automotive icons through the integration of state-of-the-art electric powertrains. Its current portfolio consists of the classic Ford GT40, the evergreen classic Mini, and the car that's sure to receive the most criticism, the 964 911.
2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive Review: Wannabe Supercar Killer
The Kia EV6 is an athletic, stylish, four-door crossover that starts at just under $50,000 and does almost everything right. As standard, its rear-wheel drive with its single motor making 225 horsepower. Configured with all-wheel drive, the EV6 packs a more than respectable 320 hp. Given it handles well out of the box and more power can be made at the expense of range, a performance model makes sense. Kia has not messed around with additional power, and the GT model comes in as Kia's fastest vehicle yet by a long shot.
Matchbox Releases Six New Porsche Collectables
Mattel recently revived the legendary Matchbox name and has started producing some seriously impressive little creations, including six models that will get every Porsche fan buzzing. Young or old, every petrolhead loves a good die-cast model car, and these mini machines are making a major comeback thanks to brands like...
The Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Probably Go Electric
Speaking with Australian publication Drive, senior AMG engineering executive Steffen Jastrow has revealed that the performance arm of Mercedes is "open" to making the next-generation C63 all-electric. The recently revealed 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance has a ridiculously long name to make up for its laughably small (by AMG...
Porsche Boxster EV Spied Testing In Frigid Cold Weather
Finally, spy shots of the electric Porsche Boxster have emerged. This time, Porsche has taken the Boxster for some winter testing. Our spies report Porsche was working out the EV Boxster's kinks in temps as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit. Obviously, with cold weather affecting the range of an electric car, this is an important stage in the next Boxster's development.
Driven: 2022 Mazda Miata RF Is Still Fantastic Nearly A Decade On
Another year closer to the end of combustion as we know it, and still, the Mazda Miata lives on. Unlike anything else in its simplicity and purity of purpose, the Miata is figuratively a dinosaur in the industry, and yet there exists no better palette cleanser for a world filled with crossovers and dull premium sedans that isolate you from the world entirely. To cleanse our palettes for 2022, we were sent the Miata in RF guise. For the uninitiated, that's 'Retractable Fastback,' which means a hard-top coupe with the roof closed and a targa-style convertible with it open.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses Appealing Financing Incentive
It seems the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E will no longer be made available with promotional financing, reports CarsDirect. According to a dealer incentive bulletin seen by the publication, the 2023 model is now only eligible for standard interest rates. For those who prefer to finance their vehicles, this could diminish the appeal of the all-electric Ford crossover. Until recently, customers could opt for 4.99% APR on Mach-E vehicle loans that were up to 72 months.
Bentley Batur Buyers Can Get 3D Printed Solid Gold Cabin Trim
We already knew that Bentley is building only 18 examples of its $2 million Batur W-12-powered grand touring coupe by Mulliner. And now, the UK-based automaker has introduced its ability to 3D print solid gold for the coupe's cabin trim. Available to the lucky few buyers as an option (and why wouldn't they?), this is the first time Bentley has applied this "ground-breaking process" in the automotive industry.
Tesla Leads The Field In Average Automotive Fleet Fuel Efficiency
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Annual Automotive Trends Report this week. The data shows that America's new vehicle automotive fleet fuel efficiency remained flat throughout the 2021 model year, with a real-world average figure of 25.4 mpg. This, says the EPA, is the same as in 2020, but...
Alpine F1 Is Looking For Investors To Help With Its Road Cars
According to a new report from RacingNews365.com, the Alpine F1 Team is looking for investment to fund its road car division's future products, including electric sports cars and SUVs. To expand its range of vehicles, Alpine needs Renault - currently considering a new alliance with Nissan - to raise capital.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
Mini Countryman JCW Spied Going Through A Growth Spurt
A new Mini Countryman JCW is in the works, and you're looking at it. Previously, Mini's new JCW wore a black and white camo more reminiscent of BMW, the brand's parent company. Now, we see it here in yellow and black. Mini has used this camo for a while now, and multiple spy shots of Mini models show all but confirm this is the next Countryman JCW. That, and of course, the big red brakes.
ECD Automotive Unveils Custom Land Rover Defender 90 Duo Powered By LS3 Engine
ECD Automotive, a company known for its restomod Land Rovers, has unveiled two custom creations, Project 67 and Project Flamingo, based on the classic Defender. Designed by a pair of best friends, these Defender 90s may have matching exteriors, but they are entirely different on the inside. But before we delve into their differences, let's look at what they have in common. The duo has been painted in an eggshell Keswick green hue and has matching black canvas roofs, along with black-painted 16-inch deep dish wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires.
Lamborghini's Latest Spotify Playlist Inspired By Urus Performante V8 Engine
Lamborghini has released the third part of the Engine Songs Series, with the latest installment paying tribute to the glorious 657-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine in the Urus Performante. The final playlist follows the earlier examples centered around the V10 powerplant in the Huracan Tecnica and the V12 mill that motivates...
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0