Another year closer to the end of combustion as we know it, and still, the Mazda Miata lives on. Unlike anything else in its simplicity and purity of purpose, the Miata is figuratively a dinosaur in the industry, and yet there exists no better palette cleanser for a world filled with crossovers and dull premium sedans that isolate you from the world entirely. To cleanse our palettes for 2022, we were sent the Miata in RF guise. For the uninitiated, that's 'Retractable Fastback,' which means a hard-top coupe with the roof closed and a targa-style convertible with it open.

