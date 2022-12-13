ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Owner retires before fire burns down his business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “All I can say is that I'm grateful I left when I left,” said Brian Buggs, former owner of Brian Buggs' Postal and Shipping. Buggs owned a postal and shipping company in the Webster neighborhood. On Sunday, he retired and removed everything from the shop. Then, on Wednesday morning, flames took over the space.
