SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO