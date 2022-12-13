Read full article on original website
Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Department of Health reminds community about hospital visitation restrictions and precautions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) wants to remind people about hospital visitation precautions and restrictions as respiratory illnesses continue to rise. Allen County is seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other viral illnesses. Visitation policies are...
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion
Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
Community advocates, neighbors unhappy with Allen County Jail federal hearing proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - When Sunnymede Neighborhood President Emily Watkins attended an Allen County Board of Commissioners meeting after they proposed a new jail next to her neighborhood, she says she told them:. "Quite frankly, it’s offensive and oppressive with how they’ve completely left everyone out." She...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one death and 514 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,714 cases and 1,220 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end
LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
Fremont High School social media threat deemed false, students responsible taken in for questioning
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Fremont High School has deemed a possible social media threat received Thursday to be false. The possible threat "originated from an old picture that included a Fremont student" with a weapon that appeared to be "associated with an old online Tik Tok challenge," according to a release from Fremont Community Schools.
