Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Wayne Township hosts second annual free Holiday Skate Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One week before Christmas, Wayne Township is giving people a chance to make new family memories with free admission at Bell's Skating Rink in New Haven. “Sometimes families don’t have things going on during the holiday season and we just want to bring some holiday...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police welcomed three new members to the force this afternoon, but these officers take their payment in treats. Crash, Rock and Parys are the newest members of Fort Wayne’s K-9 unit. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana

A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
boatingindustry.com

Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion

Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
News Now Warsaw

Stacy’s closing its doors at year’s end

LEESBURG — After 50 years, Stacy’s Sports Inn in Leesburg has announced it will close after one final New Year’s eve dinner. Closing of the restaurant was announced Wednesday on its Facebook page by the Haines family. The business was started in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen...
LEESBURG, IN
wfft.com

Mayor Henry releasing OWI arrest video: "I am embarrassed"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has ordered the city to release the officer bodycam video of his OWI arrest in October. Henry said in a press conference that he decided to release the video of his October DUI arrest to the public after Indiana's Public Access Counselor said the city was violating public records laws by withholding it. #takeover.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN

