PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season
Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
Dante Moore flips to UCLA: Reaction after 2023 five-star QB nixes Oregon for Chip Kelly ahead of Signing Day
Five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 3 overall player this cycle per 247Sports, flipped to UCLA from Oregon on Monday, giving Bruins coach Chip Kelly the unquestioned gem of this class at college football's most important position. With the early signing period set to begin Wednesday, this is a devastating blow to the top of the Ducks' expected haul and leaves Oregon thin at quarterback for 2023 with Bo Nix returning and little behind him.
UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win
Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
247Sports Take: Dante Moore's flip to UCLA says a ton about the Bruins
In somewhat of a stunner, 247Sports’ No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and signal caller Dante Moore — arguably the nation’s most complete and accomplished passer — is taking his talents to Beverly Hills. Moore flipped his commitment from the Pac-12’s Oregon to Big Ten-bound UCLA on Monday.
UCLA Reels in the Big One: Five-Star QB Dante Moore is a Bruin
On Monday, five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced that he’ll be playing his college football at UCLA, flipping his commitment from the Oregon Ducks. It’s one of the most profound commitments, and recruitments, UCLA has had in the modern recruiting era, and Moore is easily the biggest recruit that UCLA has picked up under head coach Chip Kelly. He’s a five-star, elite talent, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the country. He’s a (slightly) higher rated prospect than Josh Rosen was, and the most highly rated quarterback that UCLA has landed since modern recruiting services became a thing.
Commitment Analysis: Close up look at new UCLA QB commit Dante Moore
247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.
USC football lands Arizona transfer cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace
USC football added some secondary help for next season with a commitment from veteran Arizona transfer cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace on Sunday. Wallace is the second Arizona pickup for USC's defense, joining defensive lineman Kyon Barrs. Roland-Wallace was a four-year starter for the Wildcats with 29 starts over the last three...
DL Elijah Hughes details commitment to USC
Image Title (Photo: @USC_FB | Elijah Hughes, 247Sports)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11513474" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=cbb35199-f065-4130-b91a-5b1d6640d7f5&channel=college-football&key=11513474&pcid=cbb35199-f065-4130-b91a-5b1d6640d7f5"></div><p><b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Elijah-Hughes-46129781" target="_blank">Elijah Hughes</a></b> was quiet during recruiting. He stayed away from interviews, went about his recruitment and took a while to figure out if he was heading to Virginia Tech or USC.</p><p>At the ned of the day, the pick was USC, which the Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty defensive lineman actually made Monday but did not announce it until Saturday to celebrate his mom's birthday.</p><p>"I was pretty torn, but I think it became clear one or two weeks before committing," the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Hughes said. "I really just liked the direction the program is going in with coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Lincoln-Riley-592" target="_blank">Lincoln Riley</a></b> there. He turned them around from a 4-8 season to 11-2."</p><p>Hughes' connection with defensive line coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shaun-Nua-4061" target="_blank">Shaun Nua</a></b> was important in his decision.</p><p>"Coach Nua's resume (was impressive)," Hughes said. "He had some people at Michigan with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Aidan-Hutchinson-89597" target="_blank">Aidan Hutchinson</a></b>. I like the development plan he had for me. It all seemed to make sense."</p><p>The first time Hughes visited USC was for the Oct. 1 game against Arizona State. The official visit allowed him see the campus and learn plenty about the academic side of things.</p><p>"I also really like the school," he said. "The internship possibilities they offer for the student-athletes, the school, itself, is a great school and the campus is gorgeous."</p><p>When Hughes was first offered by USC, he did not know much about the history of it. However, it did not take long and he did not have to go far to figure out USC's place in college football.</p><p>"It's a little unbelievable," he said. "I just never thought I would have the opportunity. I will say, when I started watching college football, I didn't know the whole history about USC, but my dad would way, 'Man, that's a blue blood program' with all the success they had in the past with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Carroll-3172" target="_blank">Pete Carroll</a></b> and then in the '80s."</p><p>Although Hughes is going across the country to play college football, he has ties to the west coast.</p><p>He was born in San Luis Obispo, Calif., about three hours up the coast from USC, and he and his family visit friends there every other summer.</p><p>"I definitely did feel like I would fit in," said Hughes, who moved from California when he was three years old. "I like the vibe of the campus. The more I talked to all the coaches, the strength coach, coach Nua, coach Riley, (defensive coordinator) coach (Alex) Grinch, I just got a good feeling about where they are heading."</p>
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
UCLA Football Commitment Analysis: QB Collin Schlee
What's UCLA getting in its newest commitment, transfer quarterback Collin Schlee? We break it down...
Late Kick: Lincoln Riley and USC's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth as to why USC's stock is up following Lincoln' Riley's first season as head coach and QB Caleb William's Heisman Trophy win.
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
Bo Calvert Talks About Playing in His Last Game as a Bruin
UCLA senior linebacker Bo Calvert talks about his plans to definitely play in the bowl game, how he's approaching his final weeks as a student, and more...
Arlington (Va.) three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes commits to the USC Trojans
After a year of silence regarding his recruitment, Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty three-star defensive lineman Elijah Hughes committed to USC Saturday. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank all of my friends, family, teammates, teachers and coaches who pushed and supported me throughout my academic and athletic journey," said Hughes in an Instagram post.
