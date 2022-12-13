Image Title (Photo: @USC_FB | Elijah Hughes, 247Sports)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11513474" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=cbb35199-f065-4130-b91a-5b1d6640d7f5&channel=college-football&key=11513474&pcid=cbb35199-f065-4130-b91a-5b1d6640d7f5"></div><p><b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Elijah-Hughes-46129781" target="_blank">Elijah Hughes</a></b> was quiet during recruiting. He stayed away from interviews, went about his recruitment and took a while to figure out if he was heading to Virginia Tech or USC.</p><p>At the ned of the day, the pick was USC, which the Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty defensive lineman actually made Monday but did not announce it until Saturday to celebrate his mom's birthday.</p><p>"I was pretty torn, but I think it became clear one or two weeks before committing," the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Hughes said. "I really just liked the direction the program is going in with coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Lincoln-Riley-592" target="_blank">Lincoln Riley</a></b> there. He turned them around from a 4-8 season to 11-2."</p><p>Hughes' connection with defensive line coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shaun-Nua-4061" target="_blank">Shaun Nua</a></b> was important in his decision.</p><p>"Coach Nua's resume (was impressive)," Hughes said. "He had some people at Michigan with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Aidan-Hutchinson-89597" target="_blank">Aidan Hutchinson</a></b>. I like the development plan he had for me. It all seemed to make sense."</p><p>The first time Hughes visited USC was for the Oct. 1 game against Arizona State. The official visit allowed him see the campus and learn plenty about the academic side of things.</p><p>"I also really like the school," he said. "The internship possibilities they offer for the student-athletes, the school, itself, is a great school and the campus is gorgeous."</p><p>When Hughes was first offered by USC, he did not know much about the history of it. However, it did not take long and he did not have to go far to figure out USC's place in college football.</p><p>"It's a little unbelievable," he said. "I just never thought I would have the opportunity. I will say, when I started watching college football, I didn't know the whole history about USC, but my dad would way, 'Man, that's a blue blood program' with all the success they had in the past with <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Carroll-3172" target="_blank">Pete Carroll</a></b> and then in the '80s."</p><p>Although Hughes is going across the country to play college football, he has ties to the west coast.</p><p>He was born in San Luis Obispo, Calif., about three hours up the coast from USC, and he and his family visit friends there every other summer.</p><p>"I definitely did feel like I would fit in," said Hughes, who moved from California when he was three years old. "I like the vibe of the campus. The more I talked to all the coaches, the strength coach, coach Nua, coach Riley, (defensive coordinator) coach (Alex) Grinch, I just got a good feeling about where they are heading."</p>

