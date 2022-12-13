ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season

Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

History shows the return of an NFL-caliber Duck QB brings roses into focus

In the Transfer Portal era of college football, you have to worry about the immediate future and only the immediate future. What your roster looks like two, three, or four years down the road is too hard to project with players coming and going these days. It's all about putting yourself in the best position to win now and then doing it all over again next year. The Oregon Ducks took a big step in winning big in 2023, and history shows it.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA Reels in the Big One: Five-Star QB Dante Moore is a Bruin

On Monday, five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced that he’ll be playing his college football at UCLA, flipping his commitment from the Oregon Ducks. It’s one of the most profound commitments, and recruitments, UCLA has had in the modern recruiting era, and Moore is easily the biggest recruit that UCLA has picked up under head coach Chip Kelly. He’s a five-star, elite talent, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the country. He’s a (slightly) higher rated prospect than Josh Rosen was, and the most highly rated quarterback that UCLA has landed since modern recruiting services became a thing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news

The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
