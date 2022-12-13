Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UCLA flipping Five-Star QB Dante Moore from Oregon is one of the biggest recruiting shockers ever
I’ve been covering recruiting for close to 30 years now and UCLA landing top five national prospect Dante Moore ranks as one of the biggest recruiting shockers that I’ve ever seen. Ironically, another recruiting flip that many have called one of the biggest surprises of the modern era...
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces return for 2023 season
Oregon's star quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility for the 2023 season, which begins on September 2nd against Portland State. Nix took to social media to announce the decision. In the video above, Nix can be heard saying, "There is...
How does Dante Moore's flip to UCLA impact Oregon?
247Sports' recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down 5-star QB Dante Moore's flip to UCLA and how it impacts Oregon at the QB position.
UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win
Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
History shows the return of an NFL-caliber Duck QB brings roses into focus
In the Transfer Portal era of college football, you have to worry about the immediate future and only the immediate future. What your roster looks like two, three, or four years down the road is too hard to project with players coming and going these days. It's all about putting yourself in the best position to win now and then doing it all over again next year. The Oregon Ducks took a big step in winning big in 2023, and history shows it.
UCLA Reels in the Big One: Five-Star QB Dante Moore is a Bruin
On Monday, five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced that he’ll be playing his college football at UCLA, flipping his commitment from the Oregon Ducks. It’s one of the most profound commitments, and recruitments, UCLA has had in the modern recruiting era, and Moore is easily the biggest recruit that UCLA has picked up under head coach Chip Kelly. He’s a five-star, elite talent, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the country. He’s a (slightly) higher rated prospect than Josh Rosen was, and the most highly rated quarterback that UCLA has landed since modern recruiting services became a thing.
PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
5-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment to UCLA
247Sports' recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins react to 5-star QB Dante Moore's flip from Oregon to UCLA.
That's What She Said: Angie Machado on Oregon State's Win Over Floridda
BeaverBlitz publisher Angie Machado weighs in with her thoughts from the win over Florida in this week’s installment of That's What She Said.
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0