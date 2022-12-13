In the Transfer Portal era of college football, you have to worry about the immediate future and only the immediate future. What your roster looks like two, three, or four years down the road is too hard to project with players coming and going these days. It's all about putting yourself in the best position to win now and then doing it all over again next year. The Oregon Ducks took a big step in winning big in 2023, and history shows it.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO