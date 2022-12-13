LAS VEGAS — In Jonathan Smith’s first year as the Oregon State football head coach, the Beavers lost 10 games. In his fifth year, they won 10 games. There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about an Oregon State team that loses 10 games, it’s happened 11 times. But winning 10 games is hard — very hard — and this is just the third time an OSU squad has done it.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO