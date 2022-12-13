Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Lebanon-Express
Photos: Albany veterans assemble under Santa's command
Albany's American Legion post led its sixth campaign to spread toys and holiday-season cheer to mid-Willamette Valley children. Albany Post No. 10 of the Legion estimated the group raised more than $6,500 to help buy action figures, books, dolls, plush animals and other toys distributed during its 2022 giveaway Saturday, Dec. 13, at Heritage Mall.
Lebanon-Express
Santa leads veterans mission to spread holiday cheer
Cars parked bumper to bumper, lining up around a wide parking lot Saturday, Dec. 17, near Albany’s shopping mall for the promise of free toys and to catch a glimpse at the Clauses, Mrs. and Santa. Santa scratched his chin, fixed his eyes on the horizon and leaned forward...
Lebanon-Express
Linn Democrats to hold reorganization meeting Jan. 5
The Linn County Democratic Central Committee will hold its biennial reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. “Every two years, Democratic precinct committee persons in Linn County have the opportunity to elect their leadership,” Linn County Democrats Chair Jerred Taylor said in a statement. “We encourage any Democrats in Linn County who are interested in a leadership role in our local party to reach out.”
Lebanon-Express
Portable toilets 'meeting a need' for Albany prompt new rules
An Albany church offering a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness has prompted change in the city's portable toilet law. Albany city leaders approved amendments in the city code last week to allow long-term use with no permit necessary. The issue was first discussed in March when First Christian Church...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 18)
Scene take-down event, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Christmas Storybook Land, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Volunteers are needed to put Christmas Storybook Land safely to bed for another year. All scenes must be dismantled and packed up. Barrels and scenery need to fit back into the trailer. Lights come down, trees are removed. Families and teens especially welcome. Dress warmly. Lunch provided. Community service validation forms available. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Bowl victory, 10-win season cap turnaround for OSU football
LAS VEGAS — In Jonathan Smith’s first year as the Oregon State football head coach, the Beavers lost 10 games. In his fifth year, they won 10 games. There’s nothing particularly noteworthy about an Oregon State team that loses 10 games, it’s happened 11 times. But winning 10 games is hard — very hard — and this is just the third time an OSU squad has done it.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Five thoughts on Las Vegas Bowl
LAS VEGAS — No. 17 Oregon State dominated Florida in every aspect of the game on Saturday, rolling to a 30-3 victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. The win serves as an exclamation point on a 10-win season for the program. The Beavers (10-3) held Florida (6-7) scoreless until the closing minute of the game when the Gators kicked a 40-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.
Lebanon-Express
High school girls basketball: Bulldogs getting experience on the fly
Shawn Stinson sees some promise and good signs from his West Albany girls basketball team. The Bulldogs are short in a few areas that can be keys to success, notably varsity experience. But there’s progress being made. West, which returned three players who saw significant time on last year’s...
Comments / 0