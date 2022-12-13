Angels News: Phil Nevin Praises Shohei Ohtani’s Ability to Dominate Everything

There’s truly no one in the MLB like the Angels’ superstar.

Shohei Ohtani continues to do things on a baseball field that have never been done before. Last year, he finished in the top four for the AL Cy Young Award , and was the runner-up for the Silver Slugger Award . He was named to the All-MLB First Team as a starting pitcher and the All-MLB Second Team as a DH . He also won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Award . Is that good?

Ohtani is as special as they come, and should not be taken for granted. His manager, Phil Nevin, spoke about just how incredible he is on the MLB Network.

"It’s one thing to watch it from across the field for a few days when you play against him," Nevin said. "But to see what this man does on an everyday basis, you might miss him when he’s pitching one night, but just everything that he brings to us. The offensive side, the pitching side, obviously. If we put him in the outfield he’s probably one of the better outfielders in the game. He just does so many great things."

The things Ohtani does on the field is one part of what makes his game so special, but it’s far from the only part. Nevin also made sure to praise his superstar for what he brings off the field, too.

"He’s a great teammate," Nevin said. "He’s present for his guys. He’s somebody that really wants to win. All the dialogue we have is about what can help us win that night and into the future. He really wants to win and it’s in him to do that. He talks about it a lot and hopefully we can get him over the top."

The Angels are very lucky to have a player like Ohtani in their clubhouse. He’s a free agent at the end of next season, and will have his fair share of bidders. The Angels have already made it clear they want Ohtani back , but the question is, will they be able to convince him to stay?