ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Circle of Confusion Opens Applications for 2023 Writers Discovery Fellowship

By Katie Reul
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiOs7_0jhWd5va00

Circle of Confusion , the talent management and production company that serves high-profile clientele like “Reservations Dogs” co-creator and showrunner Sterling Harjo and “Devotion” director J.D. Dillard, has opened submissions for the third iteration of its Writers Discovery Fellowship .

The program, which launched in 2020, annually selects six to eight amateur writers with no prior experience in the film or television industry to nurture on their career path in Hollywood. The six-month fellowship pairs each fellow with an industry mentor, ranging from literary managers at Circle of Confusion to professionals in business and script development across the cinematic landscape.

To apply, writers must submit a draft of a long-form television pilot script. Submissions are free, and due no later than Jan. 6, 2023. If selected, fellows will then spend the first four months of the program, which is set to begin in May 2023, developing their script with their industry mentor and receiving feedback from the fellowship’s Advisory Board, as well as experiencing informational panels, guest speakers and workshops with film and television veterans.

By the end of the term, writers will have a refined script along with an extensive network of industry contacts to pitch to. Fellows will also receive a stipend from ITV Studios America to be allocated toward producing the pilots they wrote.

The fellowship aims to be a direct pipeline into the industry for aspiring filmmakers, with alumni who left the program and found representation with WME , Industry and Circle of Confusion shortly thereafter, in addition to securing jobs on running series.

“The first two years of the fellowship have been exhilarating for both the mentors and the Fellows and we are excited to continue and expand this incredible program now and into the coming years,” said Circle of Confusion partner Lawrence Mattis. “True to Circle of Confusion’s mission, we have discovered and nurtured some truly unique, diverse and compelling voices thru this fellowship, and we can’t wait to introduce more of these talented creators to the Hollywood community.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Participating Filmmakers for 14th Edition

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of filmmakers who will participate in the upcoming 14th edition. The selected fellows are Ahnmin Lee, Anndi Liggett, Jingjing Tian, Joecar Hanna and Maryam Mir. All five New York-based filmmakers will take part in a year-long mentorship. As part of the program, participants will meet regularly with industry guests and leaders of the fellowship.  Created in 2009, the Fellowship has played a key role in helping promising new filmmakers connect with their peers within the community and develop their feature debuts. Alumni include Sarna Lapine, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Museum of the Moving Image and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Announce Student Prize Winners (EXCLUSIVE)

The Museum of the Moving Image and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced 2022 award recipients from the Sloan Film Program on Friday. A pilot script titled “Until Then We Keep Breathing” by UCLA student Samantha Sewell and a feature script called “Woodside” by Florida State University student Gerard Shaka were among the projects recognized. “While the four honored scripts (two winners and two honorable mentions) deal with a broad range of settings, genres, and scientific and technological themes — from cystic fibrosis and congenital disability to climate change and permafrost, from marine conservation and mangrove systems to IVF and reproductive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Sharon Osbourne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency, Jack Osbourne Shares

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif. Osbourne had been filming on her son’s TV special, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Jack Osbourne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

Motion Picture Association Hires Pamela Corante as Global Communications VP

The Motion Picture Association, the trade organization repping Hollywood studios, has appointed Pamela Corante as VP of global communications. In her new role, Corante will liaise for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a group that seeks to protect the legal ecosystem for creative content, as well as the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative. Corante will dual report to Jan van Voorn, executive VP and chief of Global Content Protection at the MPA and head of ACE, along with John Mercurio, the MPA’s senior VP of communications. She will be based in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
Variety

Jeremy Clarkson ‘Horrified to Have Caused So Much Hurt’ After His Meghan Markle Tirade Garners Backlash

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a statement following his inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle in a column for tabloid The Sun. On Monday, the “Clarkson’s Farm” presenter shared a statement on social media, saying he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt.” “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” Clarkson tweeted. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.” In Clarkson’s Dec....
Variety

Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVOntario (TVO) after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ. The position will be...
Variety

James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored With Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award

“Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau will receive the Advanced Imaging Society Voices for the Earth Award. The Society will honor Landau and Cameron at the 13th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. “James Cameron and Jon Landau’s first ‘Avatar’ revolutionized filmmaking technology 13 years ago, winning several of our top awards, including best picture,” said AIS President Jim Chabin. “With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ these masters of film have again left us awestruck with magnificent characters and stories, but also reminders of just how fragile life and ecosystems...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Britain’s Royals, Media React to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries

Meghan and Harry’s long-awaited docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” threw plenty of punches – mostly aimed at the Royal Family with the British media (specifically sister papers the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) next in the firing line. So far, the royals have not responded publicly, declining to release any kind of official statement. But “Palace sources” did brief the U.K.’s royal reporters after Volume I (comprised of the first three episodes of the series) aired last week. The sources claimed Harry’s dad, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, hadn’t been contacted for comment, contrary to the title card that appears...
Variety

‘Till’ to Receive Stanley Kramer Award at Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America announced Monday that “Till” will receive the Stanley Kramer Award at its upcoming awards. Producers Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Fredrick Zollo will share the honor at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton. The Stanley Kramer Award annually honors a production, producer or key contributors to a film who use cinema as a platform to raise awareness for social issues from past to present. The award is titled after American director and producer Stanley Kramer, whose films like “The Defiant Ones”...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

How Sports Betting Is Improving Engagement With Televised Games

Note: This article is based on Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report “Sports Gambling & Media,” available exclusively to subscribers. One of the most critical findings from Variety Intelligence Platform’s new report on sports gambling is that betting on a sport ramps up consumer engagement with that sport.  For sports rights holders, this is manna from heaven. An activity that can lead to an increased audience and thus more exposure to ads, with said activity also a healthy market with multiple companies all looking to pay for sponsorships, ads and integrations to boost their own customer bases? It sounds too good to be...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, affirming the public’s interest in Pandora and providing a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters. Overseas, the sci-fi epic brought in $301 million, bringing its global tally to a sizable $435 million. Those ticket sales mark the third-biggest global opening weekend in pandemic times, following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million globally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally). At the domestic box office, “Avatar 2” tied with “The Batman” to land the fifth-biggest opening of the year....
Variety

Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’

Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.” “Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more,” Monday’s press release reads. “For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything,...
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?

Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even. By that metric, “The Way of Water” needs to clear $2 billion to justify its price tag and please Disney, which holds the rights to “Avatar” after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019. The studio spent a jaw-dropping $350 million to produce and even more...
Variety

‘Book Club 2’ Trailer: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet to Italy for Bachelorette Party

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen embark on the Italian bachelorette party of your dreams in the first trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter.” The sequel, in which the gals appear to be reading “The Alchemist,” take their book club to Europe after Fonda’s character Vivian reveals she’s getting married. Cue the strippers and champagne. But, according to the film’s logline, “when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.” It doesn’t take long for Italy to work its charm on the fabulous foursome. “I love this...
Variety

Iranian Filmmakers Are Preparing Hijab-Free Movies

Iranian filmmakers are secretly filming dual versions of scenes from their movies in anticipation of a regime change after months of protests against hard-line Islamic rule in their country. The hijab-free scenes – where actresses are portrayed without the head covering that is mandatory for women in the country – are part of a widespread protest movement in Iran sparked after Masha Amin’s death in police custody in September. The 22-year-old woman had been arrested by Iran’s controversial ‘morality policy’ after being told she was not wearing her head-covering correctly. Iranian authorities claim she died of natural causes related to a heart...
Variety

Middle East Distributor Front Row Takes Saudi Wrestling Comedy ‘Sattar’ For Wide Local Release

Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has boarded Saudi wrestling comedy “Sattar.” The film is set for a wide release in Saudi on Dec. 29 via Front Row Arabia, its joint-venture with local exhibitor Muvi Cinemas. Directed by Kuwaiti’s Abdullah Al Arak, the film, which launched positively from the recent Red Sea Film Festival, is produced by Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Tefaz11 via its new production arm, AlShimaisi Films, in tandem with Muvi Studios. “Sattar” stars Saudi actor and stand-up comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj (“Rashash”), who plays Saad, a man whose floundering personal and professional life prompts him to...
Variety

‘A Place in the Field’ Director Nicole Mejia Signs with A3 Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, director, and producer Nicole Mejia has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation. Mejia’s directorial debut feature “A Place in the Field” was acquired for theatrical distribution by Lionsgate and Grindstone and is slated to arrive in 2023. The drama tells the story of Army Veteran, Gio Scuderi, who struggles to cope after the suicide of his best friend, Herbert Davis. After receiving a package from his old pal, he sets out on a road trip across the American Southwest where he encounters people from all walks of life. Don DiPetta, Khorri Ellis, Xochitl Portillo and Bluesmon Del Vecchio...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Talks Love Triangles and Indecisiveness in Third Installment: ‘It’s a Coming-of-Age Season’

“Not choosing is still choosing?” That’s the question Emily (Lily Collins) asks herself in the third season of “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Netflix on Dec. 21. After a year of looming decisions, Emily will have to make some major choices in her personal and professional life. At the series’ New York premiere on Thursday night, the cast of “Emily in Paris” spoke to Variety about the indecisive nature of human behavior and the juicy love triangles that will unfold in Season 3. “[Emily] is indecisive and yet weirdly decisive. But then the second she picks a lane, it all gets messed up,”...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy