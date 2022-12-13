ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Wants To Reunite With Tom Brady - But Not In The NFL

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRw7p_0jhWd2HP00

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were about as dominant as any duo in NFL history.

Between their long, nine-year stint together in New England and their most recent time as teammates in Tampa Bay, Brady and Gronkowski have been shredding opposing defenses for years.

Gronkowski, who retired after the 2021 season, appears to believe another  reunion between the two is possible. This time, though, it would be at a much different destination than their previous journeys together: Fox's broadcast booth.

While speaking to USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon today, Gronkowski said that Brady joining him at Fox next year "may be the best option."

Since his retirement at the end of last season, Gronkowski has made several appearances on Fox's NFL Sunday and NFL Kickoff .

Brady, on the other hand, will be a free agent after this year. Because of a previous agreement Brady already signed with Fox, however, Gronkowski seems to believe a foundation is being set for the two to team up again in the booth.

"He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent," Gronkowski said. "He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.”

Gronkowski continued by saying, "that would be a great team to have him here at Fox. You know, he’s a commentator; I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun.”

Brady and the Buccaneers currently sit at 6-7. Despite their losing record, Tampa Bay remains atop the NFC South and will control their own destiny for a berth in the playoffs.

If Brady does decide to hang it up for good after this season, though, don't be surprised to see him in the booth with Gronkowski next year.

Comments / 23

LoveFridays!
5d ago

Gronk is giving Cry-brady an easy out! He's the LAST person I want to hear while watching the game. He should've listened to his EX-wife and let her take the lead of being the breadwinner for a while. Instead, he lost his family and his winning title! He could've retired while still on top..

Reply
7
Leonidas
5d ago

Nope don't wanna see you in the booth! 1 more ring champ! Rather see the 🐐 in the pasture than in the pen! Go away Gronk you're a bad influence. smh 😃

Reply
4
Driver Cliff
5d ago

This is the reason why the buccaneers are not winning, this particular individual is a nightmare to try and cover, plus he blocks and can run after the catch. The team didn't do enough to convince him to return for this coming season, look at their current record, they just may end up with the first overall selection in next year's draft.

Reply(5)
2
Related
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Sued by Patriots Fan for Massive Amount Over FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady is once again at the center of controversy. According to reports, the NFL legend is in hot water after a Patriots fan issued a lawsuit. They allege they invested a massive amount of money into the cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX. Now, the plaintiff alleges Brady endorsed the platform, which is now bankrupt.
Athlon Sports

Another Massive Snowstorm Forecasted For NFL Game This Weekend

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insisted snow wouldn't be an issue for his team over the weekend. Inclement weather had been forecast for his matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but McDaniel said the Dolphins would be ready.  McDaniel will have a chance to back up his ...
Athlon Sports

Raiders' Team Captains Announce Significant Decision On Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders captain core came together to talk about Josh Jacobs' future with the team. So for the last four games of the season, the running back will rep the 'C.' Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement at the end of his Friday press conference. “One other thing — I think ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy