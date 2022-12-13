Rob Gronkowski Wants To Reunite With Tom Brady - But Not In The NFL

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were about as dominant as any duo in NFL history.

Between their long, nine-year stint together in New England and their most recent time as teammates in Tampa Bay, Brady and Gronkowski have been shredding opposing defenses for years.

Gronkowski, who retired after the 2021 season, appears to believe another reunion between the two is possible. This time, though, it would be at a much different destination than their previous journeys together: Fox's broadcast booth.

While speaking to USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon today, Gronkowski said that Brady joining him at Fox next year "may be the best option."

Since his retirement at the end of last season, Gronkowski has made several appearances on Fox's NFL Sunday and NFL Kickoff .

Brady, on the other hand, will be a free agent after this year. Because of a previous agreement Brady already signed with Fox, however, Gronkowski seems to believe a foundation is being set for the two to team up again in the booth.

"He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent," Gronkowski said. "He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.”

Gronkowski continued by saying, "that would be a great team to have him here at Fox. You know, he’s a commentator; I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun.”

Brady and the Buccaneers currently sit at 6-7. Despite their losing record, Tampa Bay remains atop the NFC South and will control their own destiny for a berth in the playoffs.

If Brady does decide to hang it up for good after this season, though, don't be surprised to see him in the booth with Gronkowski next year.