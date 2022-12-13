ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Steelers Defensive End Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

By Mitchell Forde
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their two-game winning streak come to an end with a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, in large part due to quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving the game with an injury.

Pickett, who is in the NFL concussion protocol, wasn't the only member of the team to get hurt.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that defensive tackle Chris Wormley, who exited the contest, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

While Wormley has started just one game this season, head coach Mike Tomlin called his loss "significant."

"Steelers DE Chris Wormley tore his ACL and is out for the season, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "Coach Mike Tomlin called the injury 'significant.'"

Wormley logged three tackles, including half a sack, prior to leaving Sunday's game. On the year, he has made 29 total stops, three of them for loss.

Wormley, playing his third season with the Steelers and sixth in the NFL, will be an unrestricted free agent following 2022. Given the timing of his injury, he might not be ready to take the field at the start of the 2023 campaign.

The Steelers have already made a move in an effort to replace Wormley, signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Marshall, a second-year pro out of Arkansas, has not seen the field this season and played in four games during 2021.

As for Pickett, his status remains murky. Tomlin said Tuesday he didn't know whether Pickett would be able to practice this week or take the field Sunday when the Steelers face the Carolina Panthers.

Yardbarker

Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker

Steelers Friday Practice Features ‘Fights’ Amongst Starters As Team Wears Full Pads Ahead Of Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing long odds heading into Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Mike Tomlin needs to win out to avoid his first losing season and subsequently lose his national media Teflon coating. Rookie Kenny Pickett has not cleared concussion protocol and they have been embroiled in a quarterback controversy about who would replace him in the starting lineup this week. The team is listing badly, and they desperately needed a course correction.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update

Recently, the Baltimore Ravens haven’t had a lot of luck — or, at least, good luck — with injuries. On Friday, though, that bad luck changed. David Ojabo, the edge rusher of Michigan who Baltimore took in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will finally make his NFL debut. Jordan Schultz of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
