Veteran Steelers Defensive End Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their two-game winning streak come to an end with a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, in large part due to quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving the game with an injury.

Pickett, who is in the NFL concussion protocol, wasn't the only member of the team to get hurt.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that defensive tackle Chris Wormley, who exited the contest, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

While Wormley has started just one game this season, head coach Mike Tomlin called his loss "significant."

"Steelers DE Chris Wormley tore his ACL and is out for the season, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "Coach Mike Tomlin called the injury 'significant.'"

Wormley logged three tackles, including half a sack, prior to leaving Sunday's game. On the year, he has made 29 total stops, three of them for loss.

Wormley, playing his third season with the Steelers and sixth in the NFL, will be an unrestricted free agent following 2022. Given the timing of his injury, he might not be ready to take the field at the start of the 2023 campaign.

The Steelers have already made a move in an effort to replace Wormley, signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Marshall, a second-year pro out of Arkansas, has not seen the field this season and played in four games during 2021.

As for Pickett, his status remains murky. Tomlin said Tuesday he didn't know whether Pickett would be able to practice this week or take the field Sunday when the Steelers face the Carolina Panthers.