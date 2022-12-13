ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville police division tallies large numbers of seizures: 300,000 pills, over $1.8M

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Criminal Interdiction Division held a conference Tuesday where they went over its numbers for the year.

Criminal Interdiction Division Commander Maj. Aaron Crowell explained the division’s role during the conference. The division deals with narcotics, gangs, violent crime, firearms, and intelligence.

“Our bottom line is to address violent crime and all its fashions and anything that feeds violent crime in Louisville,” Crowell said.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

During the conference, Crowell mentioned several totals for the division this year. But added that these numbers would likely increase into the New Year.

“Today across the board we’re up in some categories 200%, on average we are up 100%,” Crowell said.

The division reported 447 felony arrests, 100 fugitive apprehensions for homicide, robbery, and drugs, and 83 federal indictments. When it came to drug acquisitions Crowell said they have taken in 810 lbs. of meth, 331 lbs. of cocaine, 153 lbs. of fentanyl (powder), 18 lbs. of heroin, and 309,974 pills with a 100,000 being fentanyl pills .

“A lot of these are pills that are pressed in someone’s basement. These are not things that were ever intended to be sold or to be trafficked on the street through a legal means. A lot of the reason we are seeing the overdoses we are seeing is that people are manufacturing these pills in their homes and a lot of times you don’t know what you’re getting,’ Crowell said.

The department has seized over $1.8 million in cash this year. Over the year they have taken 345 firearms, 156 from convicted felons, 33 from juveniles, and 64 stolen firearms.

Crowell said while seizures are up he thinks it due to their intelligence-based policing not an increase of matter in the streets. There is an exception to this, he said he does believe fentanyl production and importing are up in Louisville.

“Because we are doing a better job of focusing on the right people and being more selective that is actually generating more in the way of seizures because it is a more robust investigation rather than one-hitters,” he said.

Comments / 18

KANDY BB
5d ago

I'm pretty sure that's not all the cash. our police here are dirty how much did they keep?

Reply(1)
6
 

