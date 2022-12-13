ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Max Duggan announces NFL Draft decision

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made his decision about his football future. Duggan announced Sunday that he will declare for the NFL Draft after TCU’s College Football Playoff run, foregoing his final season of eligibility. The quarterback thanked fans, teammates, and coaches, and made clear that “we still have business to take care of.”
FORT WORTH, TX
