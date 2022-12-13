OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of North Omaha, track star and standout wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd announced he will be playing football and running track at Nebraska. The senior originally planned on announcing his commitment on November 27th. At the time, Nebraska was not a part of Lloyd’s top four schools. Lloyd said he was all set to commit to run track at Florida, until he got sick and cancelled the announcement. That same day, the Huskers hired Matt Rhule as the next head football coach. Lloyd was one of Rhule’s first offers.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO