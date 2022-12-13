Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
WOWT
Lincoln inmate missing from correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities have been notified of a missing inmate out of Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn’t return to the community correctional facility Friday night from his job in the community. The Lincoln Community Correctional Facility has a lower...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 16
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 16. Parents are fighting for their lives after rescuing their children from the fire. 5. Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott. Scott has since...
WOWT
Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd picks Nebraska, will participate in track and football
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of North Omaha, track star and standout wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd announced he will be playing football and running track at Nebraska. The senior originally planned on announcing his commitment on November 27th. At the time, Nebraska was not a part of Lloyd’s top four schools. Lloyd said he was all set to commit to run track at Florida, until he got sick and cancelled the announcement. That same day, the Huskers hired Matt Rhule as the next head football coach. Lloyd was one of Rhule’s first offers.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
WOWT
Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Most of the time, when a fire engine rolls up to a Lincoln home, it’s because something went wrong: a structure fire or medical emergency. But on Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association flipped that script and rolled out as bearers of gifts and good news--delivering meal boxes to families all across Lincoln.
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
WOWT
Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms got a chance to do their holiday shopping this weekend at the Abide campus in North Omaha. It’s the Winter Wonderland Emporium, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional. They spend the entire year collecting thousands of items so single moms can...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days
The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. Aldrick Scott could...
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
WOWT
OPS superintendent to resign
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Updated: 4 hours ago. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5...
WOWT
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
KETV.com
Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
WOWT
Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Nonprofit supports single mothers...
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
