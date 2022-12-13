Read full article on original website
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Former Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews lobbies for job reviewing calls: 'I'd like to be employed by the NFL'
The controversy from Thursday's Seahawks-49ers game sparked calls for the NFL to take action on roughing-the-passer calls. Clay Matthews said he is willing to help.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson take 'full responsibility' for Raiders' miraculous walk-off win
The New England Patriots were just a kneel away from going to overtime, but they tried to pull out a miracle in Vegas. Oh, was there a miracle.
Patriots' leads to Raiders win and NFL fans are left stunned: 'I can't stop laughing'
The New England Patriots completely fumbled the ending of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders and instead of going into overtime, they gave the game away.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Ex-Patriots quarterback calls team 'one of the dumbest' he's ever seen after disastrous loss to Raiders
Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak was on the call for the team's costly flub on Sunday and appeared to speak for all Pats fans while he summed up the game.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Arizona man claims to be 'Jesus,' crashes into, tries to kill 'demon'-possessed driver with kids in tow: cops
An Arizona man allegedly rammed a car containing two young children and tried to kill the male driver in order to remove a "demon" from inside of him.
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
Atlanta teens dead after social media argument leads to shootout: police
Two teens were killed Saturday evening in a shooting between two groups in southwest Atlanta that also left others injured, police said.
Oklahoma transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom
A transgender student at a Oklahoma high school has been charged with assaulting two female students in the girls' restroom, according to a police report.
Kaylee Goncalves' dad gives update on Idaho murder case as Christmas approaches
Steve Goncalves pushes for answers in the University of Idaho murder case of four students, including his daughter, one week from Christmas on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Grant Wahl's brother says he 'agreed to a divorce from the love of my life' hours before journalist died
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, says he agreed to a divorce several hours before Grant died suddenly while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
