ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 111

Chapman Ron't
5d ago

please don't drink and drive please don't speedplease don't text in drive please give yourself enough time to travel so you don't rushwatch your children

Reply(6)
17
Blondike Barr
5d ago

pack and carry, with the democrats violence awareness campaigns, open borders and released violent offenders, there's likely going to be lots of crime. be prepared to defend yourself and women and children around you

Reply(28)
40
xXangie_the_14thXx
5d ago

Good grief, you all with the political comments would even blame a blue sky on democrats, this is ridiculous. Not everything needs to be political 🙄

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Deputy in Riverside slayings killed self with service gun

A Virginia sheriff's deputy who police say traveled to Riverside to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday.Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove across the country and on Nov. 25 killed the girl's mother and grandparents and set fire to their home in Riverside, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.That same day, Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff's deputies. The teenage girl was rescued."Our detectives determined the gun used was Edwards' department-issued semi-automatic...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fox News

Fox News

904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy