ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Holiday Homecoming: 130 sailors and officers return home from 5-month deployment

GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — It was a happy holiday homecoming for the roughly 130-person crew aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota commanded by Cmdr. Adam Zaker. The SSN 790 submarine returned to its homeport from a scheduled deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut,...
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crash heavily damages block of stores in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crash heavily damaged a block of stores on Corinth Street in Boston on Sunday morning. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of a building with extensive damage on social media. The public was asked to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch and Corinth...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Drivers await new traffic pattern in Newport

A safer and more scenic arrival is coming to Newport. A new traffic pattern is set to be introduced Monday morning. The sharply curving exit that quickly led to a stop sign will be gone. It will be replaced by a longer road that gives traffic more room at the east end of the Newport Bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Children's Friend donations bring Christmas to thousands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Those who adopted families through Children's Friend have brought Christmas to thousands of children in need. The organization helps under-served kids in Rhode Island get the services they need, year-round. It relies on the community to support families during the holidays. There are about 100...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman holds toy drive in memory of husband killed in combat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former resident of Hartford Park collected toys for children this Christmas in memory of her husband. Valerie Giblin ran a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence in honor of her husband, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who died in the Beirut bombings in Lebanon in 1983.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Gradual drying Saturday with improved days ahead

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following a long-duration rain event here in Southern New England (with widespread snow to our north and west), dry weather will be settling in for several days. Temperatures in the 30s during the morning warm to the low and mid-40s in the afternoon. It will...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
Turnto10.com

School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Cohasset man arrested after hours-long standoff

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at his home. Police say the man tried enter the lobby of the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw on Sunday afternoon. After fleeing the police station, the man went back to his house on Cushing Road, where...
COHASSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy