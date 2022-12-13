Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Turnto10.com
Golden Apple recipient reminds North Providence students they have no limits
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students in teacher Stacy Pokora's class know they can always count on her. Pokora tells her students they have no limits, both inside and outside of the classroom. With Mayor Charlie Lombardi and the commissioner of education, NBC 10 News went to her classroom...
Turnto10.com
Holiday Homecoming: 130 sailors and officers return home from 5-month deployment
GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — It was a happy holiday homecoming for the roughly 130-person crew aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota commanded by Cmdr. Adam Zaker. The SSN 790 submarine returned to its homeport from a scheduled deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut,...
Turnto10.com
Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
Turnto10.com
Car crash heavily damages block of stores in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crash heavily damaged a block of stores on Corinth Street in Boston on Sunday morning. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of a building with extensive damage on social media. The public was asked to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch and Corinth...
Turnto10.com
Drivers await new traffic pattern in Newport
A safer and more scenic arrival is coming to Newport. A new traffic pattern is set to be introduced Monday morning. The sharply curving exit that quickly led to a stop sign will be gone. It will be replaced by a longer road that gives traffic more room at the east end of the Newport Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
Turnto10.com
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
Turnto10.com
'All forms of hate have become more normalized,': Expert speaks on extremist activity
(WJAR) — Confronting, and yelling slurs at members of the LGBTQ community outside a drag story time, dropping white nationalist and antisemitic flyers in neighborhoods. These are some of the recent examples of extremist group activity in southern New England, activity that experts say is on the rise. “There...
Turnto10.com
Children's Friend donations bring Christmas to thousands
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Those who adopted families through Children's Friend have brought Christmas to thousands of children in need. The organization helps under-served kids in Rhode Island get the services they need, year-round. It relies on the community to support families during the holidays. There are about 100...
Turnto10.com
Hospital staff throws bubble parade as Rhode Island boy who suffered brain injury released
BOSTON (WJAR) — A 1-year-old boy from West Warwick is defying the odds. He was released from a Boston hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Cheers of joy and bubbles were in the air as 1-year-old Odin Mello left Franciscan Children's in Brighton, just in time for Christmas.
Turnto10.com
Two weekend crashes believed to be caused by impaired drivers, police say
Rhode Island State Police are investigating after allegedly impaired drivers caused two crashes this weekend. Officers were called at about 7:05 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Route 37 west from Natick Avenue in Cranston. Police said the driver of a Kia...
Turnto10.com
Woman holds toy drive in memory of husband killed in combat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former resident of Hartford Park collected toys for children this Christmas in memory of her husband. Valerie Giblin ran a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence in honor of her husband, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who died in the Beirut bombings in Lebanon in 1983.
Turnto10.com
Gradual drying Saturday with improved days ahead
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following a long-duration rain event here in Southern New England (with widespread snow to our north and west), dry weather will be settling in for several days. Temperatures in the 30s during the morning warm to the low and mid-40s in the afternoon. It will...
Turnto10.com
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
Turnto10.com
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
Turnto10.com
North Providence High School student hosts toy drive for children in need
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence High School student organized a toy drive on Saturday morning to benefit a clinic she knows well. "I was in the hospital during the holiday season," said 17-year old Macie Romano. Romano was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in 2019. Over...
Turnto10.com
Charlestown man accused of stealing rescue vehicle from South County Hospital
A Charlestown man faces multiple charges after being accused of stealing an EMS vehicle from South County Hospital. An investigation led by South Kingstown Police Department shows 34-year old Ryan Manning was at South County Hospital Sunday afternoon when he stole a security guard's cell phone. He then attempted to...
Turnto10.com
Cohasset man arrested after hours-long standoff
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at his home. Police say the man tried enter the lobby of the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw on Sunday afternoon. After fleeing the police station, the man went back to his house on Cushing Road, where...
