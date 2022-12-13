Read full article on original website
‘My student knew I loved him’; teacher who took gun from North Carolina middle schooler speaks
A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of "thank yous" after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student.
Chesterfield woman to donate Christmas gifts to almost 100 children in honor of slain North Carolina boy
When you step into Teresa Welch's home, it looks like Santa's workshop. It is filled clothes, diapers, boxes, bikes, basketballs, headphones and an array of toys. Gifts fill almost every room, and they will be going to children in need this holiday season.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Sanitation worker returns to work after winning $1 million from lottery ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. — An 18-year-old man in Gastonia who won $1 million playing the North Carolina Education Lottery still goes to work to pick up people’s trash. Dalton Radford told Channel 9 that he was on his way from his job as a street sanitation employee in Dallas to his other job delivering pizzas.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”
Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Man accused of selling drugs charged in East Rockingham knife assault
ROCKINGHAM — A man already being held in the Richmond County Jail on drug charges is accused in a late November assault. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported to deputies on Nov. 29 that 50-year-old Darrell Evans Little, of Ellerbe, had cut him with a knife on School Street in East Rockingham.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
