ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals rebuilt offensive line leads NFL in snaps, fueling upswing

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmnq2_0jhWcJ1S00

It wasn’t pretty at first, but the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has finally matched high expectations set this offseason when the team replaced four of the five starters.

And a big part of that is just getting reps together on the field — and staying there.

As Dan Orlovsky pointed out, the Bengals lead all offensive lines in the NFL with 817 snaps together this season. That means no other five-man squad in the NFL has more snaps than the group of Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La’el Collins.

That’s unexpected given the right side of the offensive line, and especially Collins, had attendance issues this summer. But that lack of getting reps together helped explain the slow start — and largely explains the great performance of the unit now (alongside some solid scheme adjustments).

Not the only example, but a good one? Joe Burrow suffered 13 sacks over the first two games — with only 22 over the other 11, suffering six-multi sack games in the process.

As expected, chemistry and reps together, plus schematic tweaks, explains the uptick for the offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: 5-star QB Dante Moore to decommit from Oregon, flip to UCLA Bruins

An announcement that Oregon Duck fans have been dreading officially has come, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore reportedly de-committing from the Ducks and instead flipping to the UCLA Bruins. Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. He has been locked in with the Ducks for months, but a visit to Los Angeles in early December put the notion into place that he might be wavering on his decision. In the end, there are numerous factors that likely went into Moore’s decision to flip schools. Chief among...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Twitter moments and highlights of Ohio State players in the NFL for Week 15

It’s Sunday, and if you are an Ohio State fan, that means there are plenty of former Buckeyes strutting their stuff in the NFL. Each week, we like to look around social media and the league to see what’s going on with some of our favorite players that used to wear the scarlet and gray, and with the season winding down, the stakes are even higher in Week 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State offers 5-star 2025 Michigan quarterback

The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened. On Dec. 14, 2023 South Dakota signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. On Dec. 17, an Arizona five-star and the top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, decommitted from the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy