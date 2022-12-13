Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
Fort Concho Buffalo Soldiers Finally Get Fitting Memorial
Buffalo Soldiers were a vital part of the taming of the West. The countless selfless contributions of soldiers of color, who fought and died for a country that didn't always treat them very well, can never be fully measured. Here in San Angelo, a monument to these men is being...
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday
Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
Why San Angelo Seafood Lovers Will be Fine Without Red Lobster
I am always sad to see a restaurant close for good. I think of the employees who are thrown out of work right before the holidays. Such is the case with San Angelo's Red Lobster Restaurant. The company said this in a statement:. "After more than 38 years of being...
A Holiday Idea For San Angelo, Don’t Overlook The Hot Chocolate
It is no secret. I am a hot chocolate fanatic. Sure, I love great coffee. I will indulge in a tasty tea. Yet, for me, there is nothing like hot chocolate especially this time of year. This weekend with all the parades and other holiday events, nothing goes better with all of the festivities, than hot chocolate.
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
Christmas At Old Fort Concho Is A Great Tradition!
Get ready for a wonderful weekend of Christmas fun, shopping and entertainment on the grounds of Old Fort Concho this Fri - Sat, Dec 2nd – 4th!. If you don't already feel the holiday spirit, Christmas at Old Fort Concho is sure to brighten your holiday season with so much going on all weekend long!
It’s Beginning to Look Like A San Angelo Craigslist Christmas
Who says you need a big budget to find the perfect Christmas gift? Craigslist has been matching people with just the right items for years. Here are some incredible free items available now on Craigslist near San Angelo. Better hurry, these items won't last long. 1) Jeremy The Show Chicken:...
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards
The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Pickup Fire Closes U.S. 67…What To Do If YOUR Vehicle Catches Fire
It had to be a bad day for someone. A white pickup truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence on US67 Thursday at 4:40 pm. The Tom Green Sheriff's Department reports that the driver observed smoke under the hood and pulled to the shoulder. Fortunately, the driver was...
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0