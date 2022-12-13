ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday

Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Christmas At Old Fort Concho Is A Great Tradition!

Get ready for a wonderful weekend of Christmas fun, shopping and entertainment on the grounds of Old Fort Concho this Fri - Sat, Dec 2nd – 4th!. If you don't already feel the holiday spirit, Christmas at Old Fort Concho is sure to brighten your holiday season with so much going on all weekend long!
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards

The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

