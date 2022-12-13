ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trayvon Mullen cut by Cardinals, conditional draft pick traded to Raiders winds up 7th rounder

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
Two more games. That’s all the more games Trayvon Mullen needed to play for the Cardinals to turn the conditional pick they traded to the Raiders become a sixth round pick.

Today the Cardinals cut the former second round pick which means he won’t meet the minimum threshold and thus the pick the Raiders will receive will be a seventh round pick.

Mullen was traded before the season as the Raiders went with Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs as their primary starters with Anthony Averett as the third corner.

Meanwhile Mullen has appeared in eight games for Arizona, playing a total of 124 snaps on defense. The 42 snaps he saw last Sunday was a season high for him.

What’s interesting now is now on injured reserve for the second time this season and the Raiders have been digging into their depth chart and practice squad for snaps at cornerback. So, if they felt like bringing Mullen back, they may have a chance to do so.

