Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits

Read full article on original website
Related
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Missouri woman is facing a real struggle because of the state of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Americans set to receive $500 relief payments for 18 months from $5million pot – see if you qualify for the cash
THE city of St. Louis has approved a program that will supply $500 relief payments monthly as part of a guaranteed basic income initiative. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri opted to give hundreds of low-income families the $500 payments. The next step to get the program implemented...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: MU researchers to study new diabetes treatment; lawmakers to consider teacher salary increase
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to recommend that lawmakers raise the state's minimum salary for teachers to $38,000. That's an increase from Missouri's current minimum teaching salary of $25,000, which is one of the lowest in the country. The vote comes amid an ongoing teacher shortage that has caused about a quarter of the state's school districts to shift to a four-day schedule. In economic news, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points Wednesday to the highest level in 15 years. The move is the central bank's latest in its fight to combat high inflation, which remains elevated but is beginning to cool. And, researchers from the University of Missouri are teaming up with others at Georgia Tech, Harvard University and Washington University in St. Louis to develop a new treatment for Type 1 diabetes that would eliminate daily insulin shots. Keep reading for your Thursday business news.
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Mo. Republican pushes for constitutional same-sex marriage change
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis nonprofit will use $250,000 grant to feed more people
Feed My People, a nonprofit that runs food pantries in St. Louis County and Jefferson County, will expand its services with help from a $250,000 grant. The Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County awarded the grant with money from the 2020 CARES Act. Feed My People previously received $40,000 from...
Notable St. Louis figures who died in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis figures were lost in 2022, including those notable nationally and locally. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of those lost this year as we close out 2022. Longtime radio personality Jeff Burton. Jeff Burton, co-host of ‘The Rizzuto Show,’ died in...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
stlouiscnr.com
Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood
Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
mycouriertribune.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Comments / 3