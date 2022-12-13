Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to recommend that lawmakers raise the state's minimum salary for teachers to $38,000. That's an increase from Missouri's current minimum teaching salary of $25,000, which is one of the lowest in the country. The vote comes amid an ongoing teacher shortage that has caused about a quarter of the state's school districts to shift to a four-day schedule. In economic news, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points Wednesday to the highest level in 15 years. The move is the central bank's latest in its fight to combat high inflation, which remains elevated but is beginning to cool. And, researchers from the University of Missouri are teaming up with others at Georgia Tech, Harvard University and Washington University in St. Louis to develop a new treatment for Type 1 diabetes that would eliminate daily insulin shots. Keep reading for your Thursday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO