Bikepacking with New Friends: Long Plain, Kosciuszko (Video)

Resorting to a backup plan due to an unseasonal snowstorm, Tim Attwood meets up with some new friends for a short bikepacking trip through Long Plain, Australia. Watch the video he put together here, alongside a beautiful selection of photos and a short trip report…. Words by Tim Attwood (@timmeh500),...
yankodesign.com

This pine-shaped treehouse provides picturesque views of the Italian Alps

Italian architecture brand Studio Beltrame has designed a stunning treehouse, which mimics the shape of a pine tree, and has been tucked away and concealed subtly in the lush forests of the Italian Alps. Called II Pino, the holiday home consists of three levels stacked one on top of the other, each providing a different opportunity to connect with nature. The home is energy efficient, and positioned among the high treetops which are visited only by birds!
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Lays Out Guidelines for Air Tours

Big news for folks who want to take in the breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from the sky. The most visited National Park in America is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing place on Earth. Watching a Smoky Mountain sunrise or sunset is a damn near therapeutic experience. Few things in life are better than immersing yourself in the calming vibes of an atmosphere where those rugged rolling mountains dance with a watercolor-painted sky as hazy clouds float through the air.
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
