Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

LONG BEACH, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO