FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOX
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
WDAM-TV
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell updates Bay St. Louis murder investigation
WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell gave a more detailed timeline of that morning’s events.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10...
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
wxxv25.com
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
wxxv25.com
Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public
Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
In the second game of Biloxi’s Jackie Laird Christmas Tournament, Gulfport taking on Oak Grove.
wxxv25.com
Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
ourmshome.com
The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs
The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
WLOX
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.
utv44.com
Law enforcement looking for person who illegally dumped dozens of tires in Wilmer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The hunt is one for whoever dumped dozens of tires on the side of the road in Wilmer. It happened on Quartermain Road over the weekend. Officials posted photos on Facebook yesterday hoping to generate some leads. The Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Agency sent NBC...
