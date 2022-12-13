ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
GULFPORT, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness

A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public

Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs

The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

