LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way for mostly sunny skies this afternoon, helping warm temperatures back above-average into the mid-to-upper 50s, with some in North Texas even reaching the low 60s. This will also be aided by continuing southerly winds from yesterday at 10-20 mph. If you have any last minute holiday preparations you need to get done, today is the best day to do it, as the weather in the final days leading up to Christmas are going to make any errands difficult to accomplish.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO