Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman is in the Jackson County Jail facing a charge for trafficking Fentanyl. According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on Highway 62. The trooper says he smelled marijuana when...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (12/19 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way for mostly sunny skies this afternoon, helping warm temperatures back above-average into the mid-to-upper 50s, with some in North Texas even reaching the low 60s. This will also be aided by continuing southerly winds from yesterday at 10-20 mph. If you have any last minute holiday preparations you need to get done, today is the best day to do it, as the weather in the final days leading up to Christmas are going to make any errands difficult to accomplish.
Comments / 0