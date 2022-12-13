ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ga. police investigate body found in parking lot near hotel, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said.

Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were told that a witness saw the body while driving by.

South Fulton Engine 11 also arrived at the scene and confirmed the person was dead.

Officials said the cause of death appeared to be natural and did not see any signs of foul play.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This was the second body found in Atlanta Tuesday after someone called the police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.

The investigation into both cases remains ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

