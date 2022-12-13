Read full article on original website
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness
USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.
Kansas school district shuts down for rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will be shutting down for the remainder of 2022 due to reports of widespread illnesses throughout the district.
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
WIBW
Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles. Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation....
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
WIBW
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
WIBW
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
WIBW
Washburn splits doubleheader with Missouri Western State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men snapped its three game skid with a big win over Missouri Western State Saturday night, 76-51. Tyler Nelson paced the Ichabods with 19 which was a game-high while Hayden grad Levi Braun dropped 17 and Michael Keegan added 14. Brady Christiansen almost recorded a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
Imagine being in pain 24 hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can't fix what it is. That's what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
WIBW
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
WIBW
ESU men knock off No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, Lady Hornets win too
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three straight wins now for Emporia State men’s basketball against the top ranked Bearcats, 74-65. Northwest Missouri State built an early seven point lead in the first half, but the No. 22 Hornets stuck with it and didn’t fall further behind than that. They...
