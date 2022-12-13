ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage City, KS

WIBW

One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles. Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn splits doubleheader with Missouri Western State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men snapped its three game skid with a big win over Missouri Western State Saturday night, 76-51. Tyler Nelson paced the Ichabods with 19 which was a game-high while Hayden grad Levi Braun dropped 17 and Michael Keegan added 14. Brady Christiansen almost recorded a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS

