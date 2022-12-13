ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires

Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
nextbigfuture.com

Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi

I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he’s concerned about Union Pacific’s increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help its performance significantly. Union Pacific has ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018, according to the transportation board. An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that’s even an option. And they can make it harder for other businesses to get the key products, such as shipments of chlorine used to treat water, or grain for feeding animals.
freightwaves.com

Trucking braces for new heavy-duty engine emission standards

The Biden administration will soon issue new tailpipe emissions standards for trucks that most truckers — from single owner-operators to owners of large fleets — warn could place heavy cost burdens onto the U.S. economy as a recession already looms. As proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Union Pacific pauses use of controversial freight rail embargoes

Union Pacific is pausing its use of embargoes, a method to control freight rail traffic which has been scrutinized by federal regulators and rail labor unions. The Surface Transportation Board has questioned a 'disturbing upward trend' in embargo use by the railroad as part of its federal oversight of transportation service levels.
freightwaves.com

S&P: Auto hauler United Road faces challenge dealing with its debt

United Road, a major hauler of automobiles, is looking at a weak market for new vehicle production as well as used car sales, prompting a ratings agency to change its outlook for the company’s parent. S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) in late October affirmed its negative outlook for URS...
agequipmentintelligence.com

Deere Predicts Fully Autonomous Corn & Soybean Cropping Systems by 2030

In this episode of On the Record we review John Deere’s plan for autonomy. In the Technology Corner Now Newman discuss new developments with Sabanto’s autonomy system. Also in this episode, the capital investment index from Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer drops again and highlights from the 2022 Cost of Doing Business Study.
Agriculture Online

How to properly ballast tractor tires in 6 steps

While it’s an often overlooked step, ensuring that tractors have the precise ballast is important to achieve optimum traction and reduce soil compaction. “Managing the ballast and tire inflation pressures can maximize traction, minimize compaction, increase the life of the tractor drivetrain, and increase productivity,” says Dave Paulk, manager field technical services at BKT USA, Inc.
CAR AND DRIVER

Odometer Tampering on Used Cars Is Rolling Higher These Days

There are 1.9 million vehicles on the road today with incorrect numbers on their odometers, according to Carfax. That is up 7 percent from a year ago. While California has the most of these kinds of vehicles on the road today, the rate of increase was especially high in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Flying Magazine

Flight Schools Consider Dropping Knowledge Tests

FSANA's latest newsletter contains a survey asking about the impact of the closure of third party testing centers at flight schools. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Is your flight school or FBO getting out of the knowledge test business? The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) would like to hear about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy