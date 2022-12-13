OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he’s concerned about Union Pacific’s increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help its performance significantly. Union Pacific has ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018, according to the transportation board. An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that’s even an option. And they can make it harder for other businesses to get the key products, such as shipments of chlorine used to treat water, or grain for feeding animals.

4 DAYS AGO