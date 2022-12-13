Read full article on original website
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires
Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
The Associated Press
Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he’s concerned about Union Pacific’s increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help its performance significantly. Union Pacific has ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018, according to the transportation board. An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that’s even an option. And they can make it harder for other businesses to get the key products, such as shipments of chlorine used to treat water, or grain for feeding animals.
freightwaves.com
Trucking braces for new heavy-duty engine emission standards
The Biden administration will soon issue new tailpipe emissions standards for trucks that most truckers — from single owner-operators to owners of large fleets — warn could place heavy cost burdens onto the U.S. economy as a recession already looms. As proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Only 2 Trucks Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022
Which trucks still offer a manual transmission? The answer shouldn't surprise you. The post Only 2 Trucks Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
CNBC
Union Pacific pauses use of controversial freight rail embargoes
Union Pacific is pausing its use of embargoes, a method to control freight rail traffic which has been scrutinized by federal regulators and rail labor unions. The Surface Transportation Board has questioned a 'disturbing upward trend' in embargo use by the railroad as part of its federal oversight of transportation service levels.
freightwaves.com
S&P: Auto hauler United Road faces challenge dealing with its debt
United Road, a major hauler of automobiles, is looking at a weak market for new vehicle production as well as used car sales, prompting a ratings agency to change its outlook for the company’s parent. S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) in late October affirmed its negative outlook for URS...
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
agequipmentintelligence.com
Deere Predicts Fully Autonomous Corn & Soybean Cropping Systems by 2030
In this episode of On the Record we review John Deere’s plan for autonomy. In the Technology Corner Now Newman discuss new developments with Sabanto’s autonomy system. Also in this episode, the capital investment index from Purdue University’s Ag Economy Barometer drops again and highlights from the 2022 Cost of Doing Business Study.
Agriculture Online
How to properly ballast tractor tires in 6 steps
While it’s an often overlooked step, ensuring that tractors have the precise ballast is important to achieve optimum traction and reduce soil compaction. “Managing the ballast and tire inflation pressures can maximize traction, minimize compaction, increase the life of the tractor drivetrain, and increase productivity,” says Dave Paulk, manager field technical services at BKT USA, Inc.
CAR AND DRIVER
Odometer Tampering on Used Cars Is Rolling Higher These Days
There are 1.9 million vehicles on the road today with incorrect numbers on their odometers, according to Carfax. That is up 7 percent from a year ago. While California has the most of these kinds of vehicles on the road today, the rate of increase was especially high in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
Recall Alert: 280,000 Ram Heavy Duty Trucks Are Affected and Just May Start Fires
Recalls are a part of car ownership. However, 280,000 Ram HD trucks are affected by this recall that may start a fire if not tended to. The post Recall Alert: 280,000 Ram Heavy Duty Trucks Are Affected and Just May Start Fires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Flying Magazine
Flight Schools Consider Dropping Knowledge Tests
FSANA's latest newsletter contains a survey asking about the impact of the closure of third party testing centers at flight schools. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Is your flight school or FBO getting out of the knowledge test business? The Flight School Association of North America (FSANA) would like to hear about it.
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
