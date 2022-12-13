Read full article on original website
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Colorado wolf reintroduction draft plan
The Vikings made history against the Colts in a rare Saturday NFL football game. After over a thousand meetings, the January 6 Committee will hold their final meeting. A man in Walla Walla, Washington, was rescued from an avalanche. The man's condition is stable. Social security pay increases. Updated: 5...
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
Explosion reported on Colorado bike trail, 1 person transported to hospital
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to reports of a fiery explosion along the Poudre River bike trail early on Sunday morning, according to officials from the organization. The incident occurred on the trail between Shields Street and South Taft Hill Road at around 6:05 AM. "PFA made a...
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Drop in marijuana price squeezes growers in Colorado
The latest numbers from the state show yet another decrease in marijuana sales. After a spike in 2020, this October saw 20% less revenue compared to the year before.
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
