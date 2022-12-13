Read full article on original website
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Hypebae
Season 3 of 'Emily In Paris' Will Feature Thrifted Looks and Emerging Designers
Emily In Paris is returning to our screens for season 3 this week, and it appears that there’ll be some pretty big changes to the fashion from past episodes. In a new interview with Page Six, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, confirmed that the new series is “bigger, better and bolder” than the last. “I would see Lily come to set … it takes your breath away for a second,” Laviscount told the publication, alluding to co-star Lily Collins‘ outfits in the new season.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Khloe Kardashian is not afraid to take risks and she proved that when she debuted front bangs in a new Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with her brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Host Lavish Birthday Party for Mason
Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick reunited over the weekend to host a special party for their son Mason’s 13th birthday. The former couple arrived separately to the event, and it appears that Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker was not in attendance. Held at the Offsunset Lounge in West Hollywood, the star-studded Bar Mitzvah party saw all other members of the family in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
ETOnline.com
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Iced Lilac” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low continues to get some interesting new offerings. One of the best new silhouettes from the past year has been the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This takes an iconic silhouette and transforms it into a platform sneaker that is absolutely going to turn heads. Overall, it has enough flair to get people intrigued, and Jumpman has taken notice.
Hypebae
The Best British Indie Brands to Shop for Christmas
The festive season is well and truly upon us, so last-minute gift ideas have never been more necessary. As more of us become more conscious about our fashion footprint and feel more of a desire to opt for small businesses and independents, gift-giving is something that requires more thought than ever before. As a result, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite independent British brands, for the party-goers, the sustainable shoppers and everyone in between.
intheknow.com
Mom declares ‘B-shaped’ pregnancy bellies are ‘normal and beautiful’ in TikTok PSA
This pregnant mama is encouraging other moms to embrace their B-shaped bellies. A “B” belly is when a pregnancy bump appears as though it is creased in the middle. This invisible “waistband” causes it to appear like a “B” as opposed to the more common “D” shape.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in Crop Sweater & White Sneakers at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to dressing for Baby2Baby’s Holiday Distribution event yesterday. The former “Extra” correspondent posed at the event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her outfit featured a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, paired with a lightly cropped gray sweater. A gold pendant necklace, layered bracelets and aviator sunglasses finished Sanchez’s attire. For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of white lace-up sneakers. The former “The View” guest host’s style included rounded toes with paneled uppers, featuring hues of white and beige. White laces and...
Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland...
