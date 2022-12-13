Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Town Board will hear comments Tuesday on code to allow food waste processing plants at EPCAL
The Town Board will hear from the public on Tuesday on proposed code to allow and regulate the location of anaerobic digestion facilities within the Town of Riverhead. Anaerobic digestion facilities use biological processes in an oxygen-free environment to convert source-separated food wastes to biogas and compost products, which can be sold. The town is considering allowing the use in the Planned Industrial Park zoning district located in the Calverton Enterprise Park.
Resolution calling public hearing on Calverton moratorium pulled from Town Board’s agenda
Updated-10:40 a.m.: The resolution calling a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on industrial development in Calverton has been pulled from the packet of resolutions scheduled to be acted on by the Town Board Tuesday night. There was no discussion of that resolution — or any of the 30 resolutions...
Public comment period begins for HK Ventures supplemental impact statement
The supplemental environmental impact assessment for a proposed 412,000-square-foot industrial park on Middle Country Road in Calverton is now available on the town’s website for public review and comment. H.K. Ventures, the developer of the proposed 30-acre industrial park, was directed by the Riverhead Planning Board in October to...
Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say
Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.Officers investi…
Riverhead man caught with stolen pickup truck, attempted to remove ATVs from local dealer, police say
A Riverhead man is facing felony charges in connection with a vehicle reported stolen on Friday, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police said Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department deputies notified Riverhead Police at 2:40 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle reported stolen on Friday by Riverhead Police was parked outside the 7-Eleven at 245 West Main Street in Riverhead.
Agreement for ice rink at town park in Calverton being revised to ensure it complies with state law
Plans for an indoor NHL-sized hockey rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton have hit a snag over whether the proposed agreement between Riverhead Town and the nonprofit Peconic Hockey Foundation runs afoul of state law. Once municipally owned land is dedicated as parkland, it can’t be used for any...
Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’
The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
As tax bills are issued for new year, ongoing dispute over LIPA payments leaves fire and school districts still waiting for last year’s cash
Dec. 1 marks the beginning of a new property tax year in Suffolk County and payments due from the Long Island Power Authority to school and fire districts in Riverhead Town — and to the town itself — are still caught in a standoff over how the payments, totaling millions of dollars, should be collected.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson
BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
Town Board honors Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 90 years of service
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is celebrating its 90th Anniversary this year. The Town Board saluted the organization, which supports the volunteer fire department, at the board’s regular meeting yesterday at Riverhead Town Hall. Auxiliary President Kelli Naugles, Auxiliary Chaplain Kathy Berezny and several other members of the...
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
Town settles federal lawsuit over proposed new cell tower on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton
Riverhead Town has settled a federal lawsuit brought last year by a Houston-based telecommunications company seeking to erect a 120-foot monopole cell tower off Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. Crown Castle Towers was looking to replace two older towers it operates on two other leased sites on Fresh Pond Avenue...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
Irma Strimban, 93
Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police
A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
102-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Massapequa Crash Involving Nassau County Police Vehicle
A 102-year-old local man has died from injuries a week after a two-vehicle Long Island crash involving a police cruiser. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Massapequa. That's when a marked Nassau County Police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road responding to an emergency...
Pulaski Street Intermediate students conference with students from Wales, United Kingdom
Students from Pulaski Street Intermediate School and Cwmffrwdoer Primary School in Wales, United Kingdom conferenced to learn more about the others’ culture and lives while also celebrating the World Cup. “We are thrilled to provide our students with such an amazing international learning opportunity,” said Riverhead Central School District...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0