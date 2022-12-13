ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

riverheadlocal

Town Board will hear comments Tuesday on code to allow food waste processing plants at EPCAL

The Town Board will hear from the public on Tuesday on proposed code to allow and regulate the location of anaerobic digestion facilities within the Town of Riverhead. Anaerobic digestion facilities use biological processes in an oxygen-free environment to convert source-separated food wastes to biogas and compost products, which can be sold. The town is considering allowing the use in the Planned Industrial Park zoning district located in the Calverton Enterprise Park.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead man caught with stolen pickup truck, attempted to remove ATVs from local dealer, police say

A Riverhead man is facing felony charges in connection with a vehicle reported stolen on Friday, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police said Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department deputies notified Riverhead Police at 2:40 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle reported stolen on Friday by Riverhead Police was parked outside the 7-Eleven at 245 West Main Street in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’

The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
RIVERHEAD, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
HuntingtonNow

Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Irma Strimban, 93

Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
SOUTHOLD, NY
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
riverheadlocal

Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police

A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
FLANDERS, NY
