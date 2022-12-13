Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 21, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
theadvocate.com
This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules
Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Christmas in Moncus Park
Holiday sing-alongs and an interactive illuminated walkway are just a few of the activities enjoyed during Christmas in the Park on Friday, December 17, 2022, at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The Holiday celebration features food trucks, live performances, photos with Santa, and more.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
Storm update: Curfew and restrictions in Iberia Parish
Due to the recent tornados affecting areas within the City of New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor are implementing restrictions for the Southport Subdivision.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
iheart.com
Closures Announced Due To Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat
A number of area schools have announced closures due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge schools and sites will be closed with midterm exams to be rescheduled. Schools in Central, Zachary, Livingston Parish and West Feliciana Parish will also be closed.
theadvocate.com
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
wbrz.com
Flash Flood Warning, Tornado Watch in effect for the Baton Rouge area Wednesday
------ A strong cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of and along the front, there will be a potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Much colder temperatures will follow. UPDATE: The eastern most part of the WBRZ viewing area now upgraded to a Level 4/5...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
WAFB.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado, Flood Warnings & Watches in effect as storms pass through ahead of cold front
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The severe weather predicted for south Louisiana made its way into the Capital Region before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The first of what could be several tornado warnings was issued a little before 11:45 a.m. Police in New Iberia, La. reported a tornado touched...
Tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged
There are initial reports of damage to Iberia Medical Center and several homes; no damage assessments have been done yet
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC
-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Comments / 0