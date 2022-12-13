ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph

The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules

Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Christmas in Moncus Park

Holiday sing-alongs and an interactive illuminated walkway are just a few of the activities enjoyed during Christmas in the Park on Friday, December 17, 2022, at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The Holiday celebration features food trucks, live performances, photos with Santa, and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Closures Announced Due To Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat

A number of area schools have announced closures due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge schools and sites will be closed with midterm exams to be rescheduled. Schools in Central, Zachary, Livingston Parish and West Feliciana Parish will also be closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC

-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA

