CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago
Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. On Nov. 17, the...
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Public Health Officials Concerned About COVID, Respiratory Illness During Holiday Season
The number of patients hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 climbed this week to 515, its highest census since early February, prompting doctors and public health officials to advise residents to consider wearing masks while gathering this holiday season. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office reported Thursday that an additional 48 residents were...
Dept. of Public Health announces first pediatric flu death in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first pediatric death in the state due to the flu has been reported. The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed that a child between the ages of 0 to 9 from New Haven County died in December. “The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very […]
Health Headlines: New rapid COVID, RSV, & flu test available amidst rising virus cases
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Home rapid COVID tests use a technology that is not as reliable as PCR testing done in labs, but now there is a new PCR rapid test for COVID, RSV and the flu. The tests are available at Physicianone Urgent Care locations. The nasal swab test has to be performed in […]
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Eyewitness News
COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut
COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Connecticut physician ordered to pay $4.2M in claims fraud settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut-based physician and a slew of his businesses have been ordered to pay $4.2 million in damages for false claims for payment to Medicare and state Medicaid program for improper billing and unnecessary services. The state and federal settlement focuses on Jasdeep Sidana, a pulmonologist,...
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
southarkansassun.com
Advocates Urge Connecticut Legislators To Make $250 Per Child Tax Rebates Permanent
Advocates are urging legislators to make the $250 per child tax rebates permanent in Connecticut. Seeing families bear rising costs the advocates believe it is a need to continue the tax rebates, says Fuller. The child tax rebate program of Connecticut has already provided financial assistance to roughly 240,000 households....
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
mainepublic.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
