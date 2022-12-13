ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut

This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 21...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy