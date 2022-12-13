Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
'Let our kids know that we do care about them': Local nonprofit organization hands out Christmas gifts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of neighbors grabbed free Christmas presents at Addie Greene Park in West Palm Beach Sunday evening. Young Men of Distinction, a nonprofit mentorship program, handed out about 150 toys to families across Palm Beach County. There were also local DJs and businesses at the giveaway.
WPBF News 25
Family, teachers start fundraiser for Boynton Beach teen's wheelchair and surgery expenses
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Elijah Garcia, 13, was born with arthogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition that affects the joints. He's had 13 surgeries in his life so far and cannot stand or walk without assistance. "He doesn’t have a lot of muscle tissue in his arms and legs, so...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
Best ongoing Christmas events in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here's a list of ongoing merrymaking opportunities that will keep you in the holiday spirit:. Holiday dining:Best restaurants for...
WPBF News 25
Coast Guard searching for people off Lake Worth Beach after survivor says boat capsized
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for nine people off Lake Worth Beach on Monday. A person was rescued by a good Samaritan at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told officials he and nine others had capsized early Sunday morning. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say the...
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
School Bookkeeper Arrested for Embezzling Nearly $20k for Groceries, Gas and Cigarettes
A school bookkeeper was arrested for stealing over $19,000 from Margate Elementary School, using it for groceries, gas, and cigarettes. On December 7, Dina Newland, 54, of Coral Springs, was accused of grand theft and fraud following an internal investigation by the Broward District Schools Police. According to court records, the investigation was prompted by the discovery of a negative balance in the school’s Wells Fargo Bank account.
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.
Former Florida nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
MIAMI — A registered nurse in South Florida, whose license was suspended in August, is accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl and replacing them with saline, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida,...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
veronews.com
What will Santa bring? For Vero Beach Regional Airport, a U.S. Customs facility
Corporate Air is close to breaking ground on a $20 million expansion at Vero Beach Regional Airport that will include a U.S. Customs facility – complete with interrogation rooms and holding cells – and six 20,000-square-foot hangers for private jets. Corporate Air is a fixed base operator, or...
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood and councilmembers agreed.
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
WPBF News 25
Check out the live music this week at Clematis By Night
The city of West Palm hosts Clematis By Night every Thursday. It's an evening filled with music, food and more. This week, The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz big band, will be playing. Waterfront Commons is at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. WPBF 25 News...
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
