COVID cases increasing statewide along with flu
COVID cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 last week. 43 counties are considered high risk and as of Thursday night, more than 1700 patients were in the hospital with COVID. But state infectious disease chief Heidi Clark says that’s not the only concern.
Area hospitals reporting heavy influenza and jump in COVID-19 cases
Salem Township Hospital as well as SSM Health St. Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals say they are all following the national trend of a high influx of flu cases. COVID-19 cases are up, but not to last year’s level. Salem Township Hospital Nurse Executive Lisa Ambuehl says between...
North Clay Wins Conrad Allen, WSS Takes Home St Elmo Crown – HS Basketball
North Clay Overcomes Deficit To Win Conrad Allen, SC & Sandoval Win Trophy Games. The North Clay Cardinals won the Wayne City Conrad Allen Championship overcoming a 10-point deficit to knock off the hosts 54-52. Cisne beat Lovejoy in the 3rd place game 59-52. Crab Orchard over Webber Township 74-71 for 5th. In the 7th place game it was Gallatin County over Edwards County 52-38.
