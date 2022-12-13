COVID cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 last week. 43 counties are considered high risk and as of Thursday night, more than 1700 patients were in the hospital with COVID. But state infectious disease chief Heidi Clark says that’s not the only concern.

