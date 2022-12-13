Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
Man found murdered in North Dallas
Dallas police are looking for the killer who left a man to die in Dallas over the weekend. There was no sign of the gunman when police arrived.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts
A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
Woman wounded in southeast Dallas; gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run in Dallas where a woman was wounded over the weekend. He was was long gone by the time police arrived at the scene.
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
KENS 5
Five teenagers shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
dallasexpress.com
$10K Reward Offered for Local Bank Robber
FBI Dallas is asking for the public’s assistance as they work to identify the person responsible for a bank robbery in Denton. The Wells Fargo Bank of Denton is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help lead to the identification of the suspect in the November 10 bank robbery. The FBI has no involvement in the administration of this reward or any of its governing terms or conditions.
Driver, passenger pronounced dead after shooting led them to crash into tree
Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was driving along Jackson Boulevard near Malcolm X College Friday a little before 2 p.m. when he and his passenger were shot. Their car hit a tree. Police said both died of their injuries at the hospital.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street
On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
keranews.org
Shamond Lewis went to the Dallas County Jail instead of a mental health facility. And then he died.
For Sophia Lewis, the decision to take her mentally ill son to jail instead of a hospital was the difference between life and death. Sophia said Shamond was suffering from a psychotic “break,” a consequence of his schizophrenia, at the time of his arrest. Law enforcement, government officials,...
Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus
DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (December 9th- December 16th, 2022)
Here’s just a smidge of the work your Southlake police officers did during the week of December 9th through December 16th!. –Officers took a missing person report from one of our in-patient facilities. They sent out the proper info and later that evening, the Dallas Police located the person safely and transported them to the hospital.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue
On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
Crash involving DART bus & truck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A crash involving a DART bus and a truck left two injured and one dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.Just before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving the two vehicles at the intersection of Lawnview Ave. and Scyene Rd.When they arrived, firefighters extricated the person in the truck, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers on the bus had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.The accident knocked over powerlines, which caused a grass fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it without any other issues.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Comments / 0