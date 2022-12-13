ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts

A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Five teenagers shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$10K Reward Offered for Local Bank Robber

FBI Dallas is asking for the public’s assistance as they work to identify the person responsible for a bank robbery in Denton. The Wells Fargo Bank of Denton is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help lead to the identification of the suspect in the November 10 bank robbery. The FBI has no involvement in the administration of this reward or any of its governing terms or conditions.
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street

On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus

DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue

On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DALLAS, TX

