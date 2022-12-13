Read full article on original website
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
SPD: Missing teen located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) says a missing teen has been located and is safe after reporting him missing Sunday afternoon. Police announced he had returned home late Sunday night.
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
WJCL
Reach Our Youth gives out toys, bikes to Savannah kids ahead of Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ahead of Christmas, many are getting into the spirit of giving. Reach Our Youth held its seventh annual giveback on Sunday. It happened at the W.W. Law Center in Savannah. At the event, there were toys, bikes, even some laptops for the kids to take home.
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
wtoc.com
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste
My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
WJCL
Savannah police give $5K in gifts to kids through shop with a cop
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers took the phrase "serve and protect" to a whole new level for this year's shop with a cop. Officers partnered with 34 kids from Savannah, ensuring their Christmas wishes came true. “We wanted to identify the children in our community that really didn't...
WJCL
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
WSAV-TV
1 dead in Hinesville shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot. A...
wtoc.com
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Burton. Officials say deputies responded to a shots fired call on Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m.Saturday. Once they arrived on scene, they learned 27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill...
Gallery: Fathom Realty Office Holiday Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Fathom Realty celebrated its Office Holiday Party on Friday. Check out the photo gallery below!
Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
wtoc.com
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
