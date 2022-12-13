ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

Keith Jackson
5d ago

I feel you.. if they can search dumpsters for justice then they d@mn sure can search more for yours love ones. ❤️

Reply
4
 

WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing teen located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) says a missing teen has been located and is safe after reporting him missing Sunday afternoon. Police announced he had returned home late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Sweet Tooth Left with a Sour Taste

My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police give $5K in gifts to kids through shop with a cop

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers took the phrase "serve and protect" to a whole new level for this year's shop with a cop. Officers partnered with 34 kids from Savannah, ensuring their Christmas wishes came true. “We wanted to identify the children in our community that really didn't...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead in Hinesville shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot. A...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA

