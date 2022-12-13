A woman was found dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment — and police on Wednesday said she was intentionally burned alive in a case that’s been ruled a homicide. Sugerys Ramirez, 40, was discovered unconscious inside the second-floor apartment at a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze on Nov. 11, cops said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. No information was immediately known about a suspect or motive. Police initially described Ramirez as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO