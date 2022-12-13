Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
lovemeow.com
Smokey the Kitten Jumps on a Fire Truck During a Fire and is Discovered at the Station the Next Day
Smokey the kitten jumped on a fire truck during a large fire and was discovered at the station the next day. Firefighters at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were stunned to discover a kitten covered in soot at their station on Wednesday, two days ago. Unbeknownst to them, the little one had hitched a ride on a fire truck so his life could be saved.
Complex
Large Fire Destroys Evidence Inside NYPD Warehouse in Brooklyn
A fire erupted at an NYPD evidence facility in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. NBC New York reports 150 members of the fire department were called to respond to the blaze, which was elevated to a three-alarm fire within 30 minutes. Located in an area known as the Erie Basin Auto Pound, the warehouse contained seized vehicles and biological evidence from cold cases, dating back 30 years, according to the New York Times.
CBS News
Firefighter William Moon II dies after suffering head injury at Brooklyn fire house
NEW YORK -- A 21-year-old firefighter has died after he was injured preparing for a drill at his fire house earlier this week, the mayor and fire commissioner announced Friday morning. Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh say Firefighter William Moon II suffered a serious head injury after...
NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site
According to the Department of Buildings, a new nine-story building is being built at the site where the incident took place.
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
Woman, 40, killed in Brooklyn apartment fire deemed homicide: NYPD
Investigators have deemed a fire inside a Brooklyn apartment last month a homicide after a woman was burned alive, authorities announced on Wednesday.
Brooklyn carjacker hits victim with van while fleeing scene
A man was hit by his own van after a carjacker struck him while driving away in the stolen vehicle on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Woman found dead after NYC fire was intentionally burned alive: cops
A woman was found dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment — and police on Wednesday said she was intentionally burned alive in a case that’s been ruled a homicide. Sugerys Ramirez, 40, was discovered unconscious inside the second-floor apartment at a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze on Nov. 11, cops said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. No information was immediately known about a suspect or motive. Police initially described Ramirez as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 98 DeKalb Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn
Number 16 on YIMBY’s countdown of the tallest projects underway in New York is 98 DeKalb Avenue, a 49-story residential skyscraper in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Rockrose Development, the 610-foot-tall tower will yield 418,092 square feet with 609 residential units and 3,775 square feet of commercial space. PAL Environmental Services is the general contractor for the project, which is alternatively addressed as 180 Ashland Place and is located at the corner of DeKalb Avenue and Ashland Place.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
bkreader.com
Pedestrian Injured in Crash at Franklin Ave and Fulton St in Bed-Stuy
A pedestrian was reportedly hurt in a collision with a passenger vehicle in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. The crash happened at approximately 11:09am on Tuesday morning, December 12th. According to reports, a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking […] Click here to view original web page at...
Update: Power restored after outages were reported by over 700 customers on Friday afternoon on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Power has resumed for the over 700 customers who lost power on Staten Island during the rainstorm on Friday afternoon. Clifton, Grasmere, Dongan Hills and Ocean Breeze were among the neighborhoods where about 731 customers lacked electrical service from around noon to about 12:50 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for Con Edison and the utility company’s website.
Man breaks into NoHo building to steal packages, beats up super who confronts him
The superintendent of a Manhattan building was assaulted after he confronted a package thief last week, police said.
Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak
Service in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 45-minute delays. There is fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
