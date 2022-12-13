Read full article on original website
Related
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Good News Network
Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife
A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
Man shot ex-fiancé dead after she danced with another man at party, Utah officials say
The man was arrested in Mexico after fleeing the United States, Utah officials said.
Date of Idaho College Murders Sparks New Theory About Stabbings
The Moscow Police Department confirmed on Friday that it is yet to identify a suspect for the crime.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
Moscow, Idaho police chief dismisses quadruple murders turning to cold case: 'We’re going to solve this'
The Moscow, Idaho police department chief is dismissing any possibility of its investigation of the murders of four students turning cold.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nevada
Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Utah
At its heart, Utah is a state divided between two major geologic formations; the Great Basin to the west, and the Colorado Plateau to the east. First colonized over ten thousand years ago by Native Americans, and later settled by the Mormon pioneers, Utah is a state rife with history and natural beauty. The vast majority of its population is concentrated along the Wasatch Front (including Salt Lake City), as well as the metropolitan area of St. George, in the southwest corner of the state. But, just where is the highest point in Utah?
Sam Bateman: Who is the breakaway Mormon polygamist who married nine underage girls?
Half a dozen women and girls, dressed in similarly solid color dresses, waited outside a Colorado City, Arizona, home watching as armed federal agents raided the residence in search of the man all of them — even the minors — called their husband.Agents found and arrested Samuel Bateman, 46, a self-proclaimed prophet and member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, an extremist off-shoot of the Mormon church that still practices polygamy. A federal affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune notes that Mr Bateman “began to proclaim he was a prophet” in 2019 and married multiple...
