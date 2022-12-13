ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says

By Sindhu Sundar
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

Sam Bankman-Fried.

Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's parents attended his hearing in the Bahamas after his arrest, reports said.
  • Bankman-Fried is facing extradition to the US, where prosecutors have unveiled criminal charges.
  • His mother laughed when he was called a "fugitive," CoinDesk reported.

Sam Bankman-Fried appeared Tuesday at a hearing in the Bahamas with his parents in attendance, according to multiple reports, including from The New York Times and the cryptocurrency site CoinDesk .

At the hearing, which largely focused on whether Bankman-Fried would be released on bail, the former FTX CEO indicated that he was not waiving his right to challenge his extradition to the US, the CoinDesk report said. The site, which was reporting live from Nassau in the Bahamas, broke the news in November of the financial links between FTX and Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research.

During the proceedings, Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, laughed when her son was called a "fugitive," reported CoinDesk, which described his parents as showing both "dejection and defiance." She also "clenched her jaw and chewed on the frames of her glasses," The Times reported.

His father, Joseph Bankman, "occasionally put his fingers in his ears as if to drown out the sound of the proceedings," CoinDesk said.

After the hearing, which ended with Bankman-Fried being denied bail , both parents gave him a hug, The Times reported.

Both Fried and Bankman are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.

Bankman-Fried's family received payments from FTX, according to the current CEO of FTX, John J. Ray III, who testified before Congress Tuesday.

The hearing came after the former FTX CEO was arrested Monday at the request of federal prosecutors in New York. If he is extradited to the US, he can formally receive notice of the criminal charges brought against him .

A grand-jury indictment against Bankman-Fried was unsealed Tuesday. It lists counts of fraud and conspiracy, including conspiracy to violate campaign-finance laws.

Prosecutors elaborated on some of the charges at a press conference later in the day, referencing "tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions" to candidates in both major political parties in the US.

"These contributions were disguised to look like they were coming from wealthy co-conspirators when, in fact, the contributions were funded by Alameda Research with stolen customer money," Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at the conference.

"And all of this dirty money was used in service of Bankman-Fried's desire to buy bipartisan influence and impact the direction of public policy in Washington," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 179

JP1776
5d ago

Never seen a prosecution move so fast to invoke Miranda on a suspect in my life. Especially when he was freely talking to anyone who would listen to him about it. The DOJ just had too sit back and take notes. This case was a prosecutors wet dream until the indicted him. Everything he said until they pick him up can be used against him, and he was scheduled to address Congress without even a target letter. Damn if I didn't know better I would say the DOJ was trying to protect the Democrats.

Reply(15)
140
Disgustipated
5d ago

A son’s lengthy prison term just isn’t humorous, normally. Are the parents in possession of a few hundred million that disappeared?

Reply(5)
83
Joe
5d ago

So they launder money through this from Ukraine back to politicians then cancel the meeting because they was scared he would tell it. Got it.

Reply
65
