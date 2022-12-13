Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca killed one person Monday. Nevada State Police say around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to Humboldt County, approximately four miles east of Winnemucca, for reports of a vehicle crash. They determined that a white Chevy truck was traveling west at...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
KOLO TV Reno
Police asking for public’s help in Winnemucca shooting
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident. The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the evening hours of Dec. 13, police were called to the 1200 block of East Winnemucca Blvd. for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving,...
Nevada mayor sues private investigator after finding GPS tracking device on vehicle
Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after she found a tracking device attached to her vehicle that shared its live location.
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
2news.com
Two Suspects In 2021 Killing Arrested
Cristian Barcenas and Daniel Mendez are now facing open murder charges. Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021.
KOLO TV Reno
Mayor Schieve on tracking device in her car: ‘Frightening and unacceptable’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was something different, Mayor Hillary Schieve says, about this year’s campaign; conspiracy theories, threats and lies about her personal life posted on social media. And then there was the feeling she was being watched wherever she went. “Because I would see the same cars and...
indybay.org
Paiute and Shoshone Elders Evicted from Homes with No Place to Go in Winnemucca, Nevada
Paiute and Shoshone were evicted from their homes in winter by a disputed tribal council and banished, many with no place to go. WINNEMUCCA INDIAN COLONY, Nevada -- In a cruel action during winter, the Winnemucca Tribal Court evicted Paiute and Shoshone elders without a trial, and banished people from their homes with no place to go in northern Nevada. Elders' homes and possessions have been burned and demolished, and utility lines cut, attorneys said.
Elko Daily Free Press
2 killed after car stuck on train tracks in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA – Two people were struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Winnemucca after police found a vehicle stuck on the tracks. Winnemucca Police Department posted details of the 2 a.m. incident on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Patrol officers saw a vehicle that appeared to...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
mynews4.com
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
FOX Reno
One hospitalized after abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation from an abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley Thursday evening, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) said. At approximately 4:20 p.m., they responded to a report of a structure fire at...
