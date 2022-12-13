DeVante Parker continues calling out NFL

During the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals , New England wide receiver DeVante Parker took a really bad fall on his head while being tackled and appeared to be concussed. However, no referees or league officials noticed, and play continued.

Not only was Parker’s injury completely unnoticed, but the game only stopped on the next play due to a challenge by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for an unrelated issue. Fellow Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor noticed Parker seemed wobbly and gestured at the sidelines or officials, but on one headed his concern.

Tuesday, Parker made his feelings on the matter known in multiple ways. First, he took to IG and lashed out at the NFL over their lack of care for him when he was clearly dealing with concussion-like symptoms on the field.

“Get on yalls f***in job [NFL],” wrote Parker in an Instagram Story. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation [Nelson Agholor].

Later, he headed over to Twitter to let it be known that he’s not happy with the way the NFL dropped the ball on their concussion protocols.

“Please tell me,” he wrote in response to a Zack Cox tweet about how the NFL and NFLPA are investigating why the game wasn’t stopped.

Parker also responded to a random person on Twitter who chastised him for getting up after the hit. “How bout u stfu,” he wrote.

