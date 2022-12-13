Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Houston's best family-friendly holiday events spread cheer and wonder through winter break
When schools across the city close at the end of the month for winter break, the much-anticipated holiday break begins, with most students on vacay until the first week of January 2023. With that in mind, Houston boasts a wealth of holiday activities and offerings, designed to make the break a fun-filled one for kids of all ages. Here are some of our picks for a happy holiday season in Houston and beyond.Immersive fun and holiday activities At Bayou Bend, the Christmas Village blends music, faux snow sledding, and more fun in a charming setting. Photos with Santa are...
Houston Grand Opera weds saucy comedy with '60s retro vibe in Mozart masterpiece
For non-opera fans, the seminal classic The Marriage of Figaro might just be the perfect starter show, replete with sexual politics, class warfare, lewd comedy — all set to memorable music.And oh, what music. Mozart's iconic operatic work features unforgettable performances that are sure to be masterfully executed by the stars of Houston Grand Opera, which kicks off its winter repertoire with Figaro starting January 13, 2023. For this Houston iteration (first staged in 2016), Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage’s reimagines the setting in Francoist Spain. Grandage's production promises a vibrant set and costumes that hark to the Moroccan influence...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
With a limited number of shopping days until Christmas, Houston is in full holiday swing. That means plenty of holiday-themed events around town (check out our list here) and fun for the family (we also have a roundup here). This weekend sees celebrations of solstice, time-honored faith traditions, and the spectacle of The Nutcracker at Houston Ballet. Plenty of art offerings will be showcased around town, Sunday becomes Funday at favorite brewery, and movie night at the MFAH means it's time to "shut yo' mouth" and watch a cool private eye.Enjoy; here are you best bets for the weekend.Thursday, December...
Memorial Park rocks out with cool new stony 'stairs' thanks to generous local family benefactors
Memorial Park fans may hit Houston's green jewel specifically to escape pavement, but a stony new land feature there promises to be an interesting addition. The park's Conservancy has revealed The Emily Clay Family Scramble, a clever new series of blocks on the park's Land Bridge and Prairie that will offer visitors direct access to the new 100-acre project from the popular Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail. In homage to Memorial Drive's past, the large blocks are made of upcycled pavement chunks from a former section of Memorial Drive that was removed as part of the Land Bridge's construction. It also...
Decadent new see-and-be-seen restaurant opens in Uptown with nightlife vibe and French-Japanese fare
Houston has never seen a restaurant quite like Ciel. Opening near River Oaks District this Friday, December 16, the restaurant mixes a high level of culinary ambition with a high energy, see-and-be-seen atmosphere. Partners Ryan Henry, Adel Sadek, and Fasl Ty have created a stylish, 8,000-square-foot restaurant that’s inspired by the coastline of the Côte d’Azur. Named for the French word for “sky,” the interior features a 360-degree Barrisol Mirror ceiling fixture — the first in Houston, according to a release – that also helps with the room’s sound levels. Other interior details include imported Italian porcelain floors and marbled...
These are the 5 hottest concerts to rock in the holidays in Houston
It was the holiday wish heard around the country:Dear Santa,All we want for Christmas is Taylor Swift tickets.Unfortunately, thousands of Houston residents were left out in the cold with a lump of coal — and no tickets to see the Anti-Hero star. Adding insult to injury, Tay-Tay fans had to go through Ticketmaster hell in an attempt to obtain entrance into three announced May shows at NRG Stadium. We feel their pain.On the bright side, Houston wraps up one of the busiest music years in memory with plenty of holiday season shows that still have tickets left, no waiting room...
Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Texas legend Willie Nelson team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Willie Nelson will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family...
Houston restaurant prince dishes on his new Midtown eatery and his truffle Twinkies
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef David Cordúa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Lymbar, his Latin Mediterranean bar and restaurant that just opened in Midtown’s the Ion development. Best known for working alongside his father Michael at Cordúa Restaurants, the Houston restaurant group behind South American concepts Churrascos and Americas, The Lymbar is David Cordúa's reentry into the world of Houston restaurants. The interview opens with the chef discussing his roots in the business and how, four years after parting ways with his former employer, he came to open his first solo project...
One Houston family partners with UTHealth Houston to turn their tragedy into hope for others
Benjamin Bradford lived as if he knew his time was limited. The first of three sons born to Carol and Bruce Bradford, he grew up to become a loving older brother, a friend to many, and a hero to his father.Like his father, Benjamin never met a stranger. His two greatest passions were people and golf, and after graduating high school, he worked alongside Bruce at the family’s golf store in Katy, Texas.“Benjamin was coming into his own,” says Bruce. “He would move mountains to help family and friends, and I was so proud to watch him become successful in...
Houston's best hotels book the perfect staycation holiday getaway
Busy Houstonians who long for a chance to get away — but not drive too far or negotiate swarmed airports — can stay home for the holidays while escaping home — thanks to some of our best hotels.From exclusive packages, super suites — including a must-see/must-stay honoring President George H. W. Bush — to beachy escapes, these top-tier hotels and resorts pamper weary staycationers and offer a new way to view explore the city. Book quickly — these rooms are moving fast.C. Baldwin HotelHead downtown to ring in 2023 at one of Houston's hottest hotels. A special New Year’s Eve...
Buzzy, wine-fueled restaurant uncorks second Houston-area locale in The Woodlands
A wine-fueled restaurants is coming to The Woodlands. Sixty Vines will open its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Scheduled to open in January, the Plano-based pizzeria and wine bar will occupy the former Jasper’s space. Sixty Vines takes its name from the 60 wines it serves in reusable kegs. Touted as more sustainable than pouring from individual bottles, the tap system also keeps wines fresh by removing oxygen. ...
Adam Sandler makes rare and happy appearance in Houston just in time for Valentine's Day
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a Houston stop at Toyota Center on February 13, 2023.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Houston, Sandler will perform in Austin on February 14 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually off...
Where to find the most Instagrammable holiday spots in Houston
During the holidays, more than 100,00 LED lights take over Bagby Street as part of Winter Wanderland.Of course, this means there are several spots for snapping the best Instagram pic, all while listening to roaming carolers and other live musicians sing holiday favorites and snacking on roasted chestnuts from various vendors.Here's where to stop and pose:The tunnelStep into the 80-foot-long tunnel of LED lights across from the Hobby Center — it is the perfect backdrop for a group or single photo.The angel wingsFor the perfect shot of these Illuminated wings at Central Library, sit on the block at the wings...
Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up big 2022 total for local charity
Houstonians did their part to help the less fortunate during Houston Restaurant Weeks. Organized by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, this year's 36 day charity dining event raised $1,240,811 million for the Houston Food Bank.Founded by Cleverley Stone in 2003 and continued by her daughter Katie Stone Cappuccio through the foundation, Houston Restaurant Weeks partners with local restaurants to raise money for the Food Bank. Participating establishments serve prix fixe menus at set price points that trigger a corresponding donation to the foundation, which then makes a donation to the Food Bank. In 2022, restaurants offered $25 lunch and brunch...
Massive Ruby Princess cruise liner casts off from Galveston in first voyage in 6 years
By the numbers, Princess Cruises' massive liner the Ruby Princess boasts some impressive stats: 113,561 tons, 3,080 passengers1,100 crew members, 900 balcony cabins, and 19 passenger decks.Now, the ship can add another number: 11, the number of days she'll be sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean on her first cruise from Galveston in six years.Ruby Princess cast off from Galveston on Sunday, December 18 for its 11-day tour, the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule. As CultureMap previously reported, these tours include five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits...
Salvation Army of Greater Houston 'desperately' needs donations for Christmas gifts, freeze assistance, and more
One of Houston's most enduring and familiar charitable operations is in “desperate” need this holiday season.The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has announced that while donations have come in from thousands of Houstonians, its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign is falling “desperately short” of its goal. This shortage comes as the venerable nonprofit prepares for Christmas assistance programs. More than 12,000 children and seniors have registered to receive new unwrapped gifts from The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, per press materials. The cherished gift-giving tradition is part of the Salvation Army's annual Christmas program known as the Angel Tree.Here in Houston,...
RodeoHouston reveals highly anticipated 2023 performer genres and concert ticket sale date
RodeoHouston fans are a step closer to knowing who 2023's musical acts will be and when they can score tickets to the shows.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the genre lineup for the 20-day run on Monday, December 12. The list, available online, also notes that tickets for all shows can be purchased on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in two "waves." That mean shows from February 28-March 9 can be purchased at 10 am that day, while shows from March 10-March 19 can be purchased at 2 pm that day.This new genre lineup notes 12 country shows —...
3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now
The last couple of months have been a busy time for restaurant openings (and reopenings). Here’s a quick look at three establishments that have recently begun (or resumed) service. Fung’s KitchenHouston Chinese dining institution Fung’s Kitchen has reopened in Southwest Houston. Known for its lively dim sum service and extensive seafood menu, the Cantonese restaurant closed in January 2021 after being damaged by a fire. The new dining room has a number of new details, the Houston Chronicle reports. They include: a glass-enclosed wine wall, a large Buddha statue, and the addition of six private dining rooms. Not only will...
Where to shop in Houston for Pantone's 2023 ultra-hot, 'brave and fearless' color of the year
The color experts at the Pantone Color Institute have spoken, and the newest 'It' hue for 2023 is Viva Magenta 18-1750. Viva Magenta, according to Pantone, "is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration. It is a color that is audacious, full of wit, and inclusive of all."For more than two decades, Pantone has chosen a color of the year to highlight the relationship between color and culture. It has effectively turned color into a celebrity, influencing everything from clothing, accessories, product packaging, and home decor. Last year's color Very Peri,...
This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new level
The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code. Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale. “Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0