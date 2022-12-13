District 3 Annual Toy Drive

Lead Councilmember Francisco Heredia and partners deliver toys and check to Banner Children's at Desert. This year's toy drive collected $15,000 worth of donations and toys.

Councilmember Francisco Heredia is partnering with East Valley Firefighter Charities, AT&T, and Dobson Ranch Golf Course for the Annual District 3 Toy Drive on Dec. 13 at Banner Children’s in west Mesa.

Holidays can be challenging for many people, especially sick children who spend their days in the hospital. The support that this toy drive has received year after year is astonishing. All Toys and cash contributions come from generous donations from residents, business owners, City of Mesa departments, Councilmembers, and others.

“We have been doing this Toy Drive in District 3 for many years, and each year I am amazed by the generosity displayed by our community,” said Councilmember Heredia. “These patients at Banner Children’s at Desert have to do and go through tough things, so not only are we donating toys for the holidays, but we are donating toys to fill the hospital’s toy closet that will last them well past the holidays.”

This year, the event collected over $15,000 worth of donations and toys combined, including a $10,000 check donation from our generous community partner, AT&T.

Video available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/zvGgWGX8QT/files