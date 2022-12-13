Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Search underway for driver who hit pedestrian in Macon and drove away
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A hit-and-run involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian drove away after it happened.
Driver arrested after ramming patrol car in high-speed chase in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A driver has been arrested after ramming a patrol car in a high-speed chase before flipping his vehicle into a ditch, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The chase was initiated shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Troopers were headed to Pio Nono Avenue in Macon...
wgxa.tv
Victim's husband charged with murder in Warner Robins shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After Macon woman, Christy Fisher, was found shot at a home in Warner Robins, she was pronounced dead in the hospital and investigators say that it was her husband who pulled the trigger. 32-year-old Alexander Fisher was still on the scene when officers arrived at...
fox5atlanta.com
Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student
MACON, Ga. - Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old. Charles B. Jackson was...
wgxa.tv
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
wgxa.tv
New Forsyth Police Chief starts tomorrow
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- A new chief will take charge of Forsyth's police force starting tomorrow. The city announced Chief Woodrow Blue will lead Forsyth's police department after a statewide search for a new leader. Blue brings 43 years of law enforcement experience to his new role-- and the City of...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
41nbc.com
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Fort Valley Police arrest man wanted on multiple felonies
UPDATE (12/13): A man wanted in Fort Valley on multiple felonies is now in custody. On Monday, police sent out a BOLO for your help in finding Keldrick McCrary. He was arrested Tuesday for Smash and Grab Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
41nbc.com
Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station. The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male...
Woman shot by deputies in Baldwin County after they say she attacked with a hammer, charged
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies and the GBI are investigating after a woman was hurt in officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in about a break-in at Antioch Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road. Two deputies went to investigate at the church.
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Woman attacked Baldwin Co. deputies with a hammer before they shot her
UPDATE (12:01) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has released more information in the officer-involved shooting that took place on Tuesday night. Sergeant Ernesto Lopez and Deputy Greg See were the deputies involved in the incident and are both on paid administrative leave pending GBI investigation. -- BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga....
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
WMAZ
GBI investigating after Baldwin County deputies shoot woman who attacked them with a hammer
The woman, identified as Fiesta Murphy, attacked one of the deputies with a hammer. Credit: Raime.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Barnesville woman charged in crash that killed Jackson couple
An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County. Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of...
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
wgxa.tv
Take a drive through Ancient Bethlehem at Bethany Baptist Church
Cochran, Ga., (WGXA) -- Most people are familiar with holiday traditions such as Christmas Tree Lane and other similar Christmas events where families enjoy walking or driving through beautiful scenic Christmas displays. One community has put a creative-or cinematic- spin on those traditions. Bethany Baptist Church created a free, three-night...
wgxa.tv
Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
Comments / 1