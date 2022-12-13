Effective: 2022-12-19 06:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 645 AM CST. Target Area: Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WEBSTER PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO